The First Bride: Carla Kyle's Story of Marrying a Stranger for TV

Carla Kyle is one of the few women who can answer the question of what to wear when marrying a stranger for the first time. She wore her jammies to her wedding night with a man she had just met, despite not knowing him well. This phenomenon of weddings between strangers in the name of entertainment started with Married At First Sight (MAFS), but there was a precursor - and Carla has the divorce papers to prove it.

Carla Kyle is one of the few women who can answer the question of what to wear when marrying a stranger for the first time.

She wore her jammies to her wedding night with a man she had just met, despite not knowing him well. This phenomenon of weddings between strangers in the name of entertainment started with Married At First Sight (MAFS), but there was a precursor - and Carla has the divorce papers to prove it.

In 1999, she was 23 years old when she found herself alone with a stranger in a luxury hotel room in Birmingham on her wedding night after winning a radio competition. At the time, reality TV was still a twinkle in media executives' eyes, and the radio contest felt like a great wheeze, a fun stunt. The wedding certificate was real, though, as was the double bed Carla agreed to get into with her new husband.

She didn't think it was a dangerous situation at the time, but now she can see the potential harm that could have been done. The BBC investigation that exposed serious allegations of rape, domestic violence, and sexual misconduct on Channel 4's Married At First Sight made her think about the situation she was in. The programme showed how contestants were matched up partly on the basis of astrology charts, with no checks at all in those days.

Carla shudders at the naivety of youth and at how much things have changed for those who marry strangers for TV ratings today. Even with checks and balances and contracts about duty-of-care supposedly in place, the accusations still arose. Channel 4 and the production company CPL have strongly denied claims that they failed to act appropriately or that their welfare protocols were inadequate.

Carla says the Panorama programme made her think about Greg Cordell, the 28-year-old stranger who climbed into the other side of the bed that night. She says he was a complete gentleman, but she wonders how we've ended up in a position where she's belatedly congratulating a man simply for not attacking her.

She advises young women considering marrying someone they don't know on TV to not do it, but also remembers the position her parents were in when she was 23 and they couldn't stop her





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Married At First Sight Reality TV Wedding Night Carla Kyle Stranger TV Ratings Channel 4 Production Company CPL Duty-Of-Care Welfare Protocols Panorama Programme Greg Cordell Complete Gentleman Naivety Of Youth Checks And Balances Contracts

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