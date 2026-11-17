A cheap way to upgrade your TV.

It may not be Amazon’s latest streaming dongle, but it offers more features for just $29.99.following the launch of it latest Fire TV Stick 4K, but that doesn’t mean the streaming device isn’t still good value.

In fact, it’s an even more attractive option now that it’s dropped to $29.99 atin the run-up to Black Friday. That’s just $5 shy of its lowest price to date, rendering it cheaper than both theThe Fire TV Stick 4K Plus still offers a good balance of price and performance. Unlike its replacement, it supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering more vibrant colors, better contrast, and immersive audio with compatible TVs and speakers.

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It does require a separate power adapter, though, whereas the newer model can draw power directly from your TV’s USB port. You also don’t get as much storage here as with the high-endSome of our favorite PlayStation games are steeply discounted for Black Friday. It makes it easier to browse different content categories and pin your favorite apps for quick access.

Thanks to Alexa Plus support, you can also press the voice button on the included Alexa Voice Remote to find something to watch, control compatible smart home devices like lights and thermostats, check sports scores, and more without getting off your couch. Just don’t expect a customizable shortcut button, as that’s exclusive to the latest Fire TV Remote.

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One final note: the Plus ships with Amazon’s Fire OS, and unlike the company’s Vega OS that ships in newer streaming sticks, the former allow for sideloading of Android TV apps, if that’s of interest to you.. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleGoogle Maps can now create trip itineraries for you.

We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleSome of our favorite PlayStation games are steeply discounted for Black Friday