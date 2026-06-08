The Final Shopping Frontier? Combine The Dressing Room with Your Living Room

One department store promises to make shopping a truly bespoke experience

, Bazaar’s flagship podcast all about the art of shopping, you’ll know I am a big believer that shopping is best experienced in real life.

Yes, there is something to be said for the instant gratification of scrolling from your couch. But for those purchases where you want to feel the fabric of a beautiful cashmere coat, or interrogate the fit of a dress for an upcoming wedding, I am somewhat of a purist: I wholeheartedly believe brick-and-mortar is best.

So, I was intrigued when department store Selfridges promised their new members' club would fuse the comfort of home with the luxury, convenience, and collections of the shop floor. On a recent trip to my hometown of London, I went to experience what may just be the next frontier of personal shopping: Selfridges’in London, I took a convenient five-minute walk over to 40 Duke—named for its address, which runs adjacent to Selfridges' famed entrance on Oxford Street. 40 Duke is a lot more than just a members' club; it promises to be a true “hybrid of personal shopping, cultural programming, and social space.

” The 25,000-square-foot space was designed in collaboration with interior design studio Nice Projects, and divine scents fill the air thanks to perfumer Lyn Harris. It features places to eat and drink , spaces for events, and spa treatments—all without ever having to step onto the main shop floor.

James Servini, Head of Personal Shopping at Selfridges, gave me a heads-up on what I could expect prior to my trip, explaining that 40 Duke promises the “very best made-to-order and made-to-measure services, as well as specialist fashion, jewelry and lifestyle activations that move and change with the calendar and where every day, we can curate the original. ” On arrival, I was warmly greeted by Rachael Bundu, a private client manager assigned to me for the duration of my session, who gave me a tour of the space.

A rooftop balcony was flanked by stunning London views. There was a private jewelry boutique and a rolling display room, programmed monthly with designer exclusives and pieces you won’t find on the shop floor. Before my visit, I had received a somewhat ominous email asking me everything from my preferred drink, favorite candies, and the music I like to press play on, to a request for a list of my top brands.

I chose Alaïa, Junya Watanabe, Simone Rocha, Martine Rose, and Dries Van Noten, among others. When I walked into my personal suite—which was furnished with plush carpet, a powder room, and a separate dressing room—everything on my wishlist was there as if by magic. Fizzy sour gummies, kombucha, champagne, and fresh éclairs.

And on the racks: the latest Alaïa harem pants, a Martine Rose logo bomber jacket, as well as pieces Bundu thought I would like after analyzing my Instagram and Getty Images pages—like a pair of Paris Texas feather slip-on shoes and a brown leather Willy Chavarria jacket, both of which were immediately filed onto my future "must-procure" list. From there, we started to narrow down what might work.

A floor-length Rick Owens gown was gorgeous but too dressy without a specific event in mind, and I am too loyal to Levi’s 501s to adopt the barrel-leg jeans Bundu had thoughtfully pulled. In fact, she went back to the floor several times for other items she thought I would like based on my feedback and preferences—all while I had lunch delivered and relaxed in the suite.

Bundu was committed to making my experience as comfortable as possible, beautifully straddling the line between concierge, personal shopper, and a friend with impeccable taste who is just there to offer a helpful opinion. Bundu works with Selfridges' clients both in the UK and internationally, though only Selfridges' top-spending clients will be invited to join 40 Duke, giving the experience an air of prestige without it feeling stuffy or overbearing.

A brief interlude came by way of a microneedling facial from Skin Design’s Fatma Shaheen, whose Face Tight serum is one of the best peptide treatments on the market, and who is taking up residence at 40 Duke exclusively for members. Her expertise helped inject my skin with some much-needed luster after my flight from JFK to Heathrow. Back in the suite, I made some decisions.

In the end, a mix of the new and the familiar won out: the Martine Rose bomber and Alaïa harem pants paired with a white top with a pair and a pair of Manolo Blahniks out of my own closet. We decided this look would work best to toast 40 Duke at an opening event the next day.

I was also so charmed by my experience that I bought a pair of Phoebe Philo slacks that had globally sold out—and which, of course, Selfridges managed to track down. My personal shopping philosophy is usually to go solo. I find that for maximum results, shopping alone allows you to really focus on exactly what you’re there for. But an afternoon at 40 Duke reminds you that half the enjoyment of shopping, solo or with friends, is in the discovery. It's about the brands you might not otherwise be aware of, or the pieces you might have been a bit fearful to try. 40 Duke offers a chance to experience that thrill without the overwhelming crowds, all while prioritizing intimacy, discretion, and comfort.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more retailers push to blur the lines between shopping and socializing, but take my advice: 40 Duke will be a hard experience to beat.





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