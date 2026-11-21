Freddie Mercury died from AIDS 35 years ago. This article details the poignant final 12 months of the Queen frontman's life, his battle with the virus, and the creation of the Innuendo album.

Thirty-five years ago this month, Freddie Mercury, the legendary frontman of Queen, died from AIDS. In his short life, he had written dozens of iconic hits, sold millions of records, and delivered an unforgettable performance at Live Aid. By 1990, he knew he was dying but continued working to the end. This is the story of those tumultuous and poignant last 12 months of his life and career.

For most of the year, Queen has been working on their album Innuendo. It marks 20 years of working together and is a return to the bombastic sound of Seventies Queen. During a break, a photographer captures Freddie, 44, in Harley Street with his doctor Gordon Atkinson after visiting an AIDS specialist. The singer is hunched over and wearing a grey suit that looks several sizes too big for him.

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The Creation of the Innuendo Album

Innuendo is finally finished on November 26. Peter Freestone, Freddie's personal assistant, recalled in his memoir how the singer brought cassettes at the end of the day for him and Freddie's boyfriend Jim Hutton to listen to. He did not care that he would fall into bed totally exhausted. If the team was still worried that all this hard work was shortening his life, he made it very clear that he did not mind.

On January 26, 1991, the title track from the album becomes Queen's first number one single for a decade. Freddie wants to keep working, saying to his bandmates: Write me anything and I'll sing it. Freddie Mercury is pictured on stage performing with Queen in 1975. The Queen frontman is pictured outside his home in Kensington, West London.

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Freddie Mercury Reveals His Diagnosis to Bandmates

They meet at Mountain Studios in Switzerland and Freddie tells them he's dying from AIDS. Look, you probably know what I'm going to say. You know what I'm suffering from, but I don't want to talk about it any more. I just want to make music to the day I f***ing die and let's get on with it. Freddie likely contracted HIV in the early Eighties.

DJ Paul Gambaccini recalls asking him in 1983 if AIDS had changed his behaviour. Freddie replied: Darling, f*** it! I'll do everything, with everybody. Gambaccini says: I'd seen enough in New York to know Freddie was going to die. Gambaccini recalls Freddie's doctor warned him not to perform at Live Aid in July 1985 because of a throat infection. I thought, is this the beginning? After his diagnosis in April 1987, Freddie changed his lifestyle, saying less than a year later: I've stopped going out. I've almost become a nun.

The Innuendo Album Launch and Health Decline

The Innuendo album is launched in the US following a lavish party on board the liner Queen Mary on February 4. Only drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Brian May are there. Bassist John Deacon cited family reasons for his absence and Freddie said parties were no longer his thing. The band has signed a $10million US record deal despite having no hit there for six years. The label has high hopes for Innuendo, but with Freddie believed to be fatally ill, his back catalogue could be worth a fortune.

On February 15, it is the final day of filming the I'm Going Slightly Mad music video. Dressed like a silent movie star, Freddie wears extra layers to hide his weight loss. The crew is told he has a knee injury, but few believe it. One says: To me his knee looked the most healthy part of his body. Freddie still has plenty of ideas for the video despite being so ill he needs a bed in his dressing room.

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Isolation and Final Recordings at Mountain Studios

By March 8, Freddie only occasionally leaves his Kensington home, Garden Lodge, to visit friends such as ex-fiancee Mary Austin whom he once described as the only friend I've got… and I don't want anybody else. We believe in each other, that's enough of me. Mary had given birth to her first son Richard around a year earlier and, although he is godfather, Freddie keeps his distance. Mary said: He knew he had AIDS, and he felt he should never touch Richard, go near him, because there was so little known about the virus at the time.

Early April brings Queen back to Mountain Studios to record songs for a new album, but they are working just two or three days a week so as not to tire Freddie out. He's had a chest catheter fitted so his medication can be administered easily even in the studio. Freddie's bandmates haven't even told their families how ill he is. We were lying to everyone, said May. Ms Austin recalled: Freddie was in tremendous pain, but he forced himself to continue. Working gave him the courage to face his illness.

On May 13, today Freddie is recording vocals for a song he's written with May called Mother Love. Too weak to climb the stairs to the studio, he sings beside the mixing desk instead. He takes a swig of vodka and says: Roll the tape. May recalled: We looked at each other and knew there was a mountain to climb. That's when the vodka really went down. He said, I will hit these notes. And he did. It was a wonderful performance.