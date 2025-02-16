The Fight for Federal Workers: A Coal Miner's Perspective on Trump's Government Purge

Christopher Mark, a former coal miner turned federal safety engineer, speaks out about the Trump administration's attacks on federal workers, highlighting the crucial role of government in protecting citizens and addressing existential threats. Mark's firsthand experience with the dangers of coal mining informs his deep commitment to worker safety and his alarm at the potential consequences of mass firings.

Coal mining has always been dangerous, one of the deadliest professions in the nation. In the 20th century, more than 100,000 workers died in the U.S. mining industry. Christopher Mark experienced that risk first-hand. 'I started in the mines in 1976; it was almost 50 years ago,' he said. 'And I worked underground altogether for about two years. And I can tell you, I was almost killed a couple times.' Mine safety has been Mark's life's work. In his 20s, he left the coalfields to earn a Ph.D.

, then returned as an engineer for the federal government. His efforts have helped save countless lives underground. 'It was still maybe a coal miner every week that was being killed in a rock fall,' he said. 'In 2016, we had our first year with zero, a really tremendous accomplishment.' I asked, 'At the end of the day, you work essentially for the worker, not for the corporations?' 'That's exactly right,' said Mark. 'And we were asked to do this by the public. It was the public's demand that was reflected in the laws that were passed by Congress. And that's all we've been doing ever since.' 'So for you, this isn't just about a government budget; this is life and death.' 'Absolutely, absolutely,' he replied. We met Mark in the historic coal country of Western Pennsylvania. He agreed to speak with us as a private citizen – not as a representative of his employer, the Department of Labor. His reason? He is deeply concerned about the Trump administration's sweeping criticism of federal workers. He said, 'I still have the most precious American right, which is the right to free speech, so long as I'm speaking to my own personal capacity, and so that's what I'm doing today.' 'So, you're not afraid?' I asked. 'I'd be foolish if I wasn't afraid,' he replied. Since taking office, President Trump has enlisted billionaire industrialist Elon Musk as a special government employee, and they have launched a crusade to winnow the ranks of federal workers — encouraging more than two million of them to consider quitting — and moving to shutter entire agencies. 'I campaigned on the fact that I said government is corrupt, and it is very corrupt,' Mr. Trump said last week. 'It's very, very, uh, it's also foolish.' Trump says the federal workforce is too big. Here's what to know about its size What is DOGE? Here's what to know about Elon Musk's latest cost-cutting efforts More than a dozen state attorneys general file lawsuit challenging Musk and DOGE's authority Meanwhile, there are reports that hundreds of thousands of recently-hired federal employees could soon be terminated. Trump administration fires over 400 DHS employees as mass firings continue Federal layoffs start with huge number of probationary workers and warnings of bigger cuts on way CIA offers buyouts to employees as Trump aims to transform federal government Musk says Trump administration is on verge of shutting down USAID CDC losing tenth of workforce in purge of federal employees Trump has paralyzed agency that safeguards worker rights, labor experts and advocates say More than 1,100 EPA employees warned of immediate termination Democrats concerned DOGE is targeting NOAA, sources say Federal workers express shock, anger over mass firings Sen. Schiff warns federal hiring freeze could impact thousands of firefighters Russ Vought orders Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to stop work Last Tuesday, Musk, speaking in the Oval Office, claimed that the American people wanted such firings. 'You couldn't ask for a stronger mandate from the public,' Musk said. 'The public voted, uh, the majority of the public voted for President Trump.' Musk calls for U.S. to 'delete entire agencies' at home and 'mind its own business' at times abroad Inside Elon Musk's government takeover Trump administration's federal 'buyout' plan moves forward. Here's what to know John Dickerson on Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration Trump and Musk's campaign has sparked anger. At a February 7 protest outside the offices of USAID, one protester said, 'We are out here trying, but we need every American to care, because this will impact every American.' Federal workers rally on Capitol Hill to protest Trump's plan for job cuts 'Stop the coup' rally protesting President Trump and Elon Musk draws hundreds in Boston Concern DOGE could stop Social Security, Medicare payments Top government ethics official fired by Trump speaks out It has also forced a reckoning over what Americans want from their government. According to bestselling author Michael Lewis, 'I think, as we speak, our country is getting an education of what its government does, because it feels it has to. Who knew what USAID was three weeks ago?' In an upcoming book, Lewis poses the question: 'Who Is Government?' (to be published March 18 by Riverhead Books). 'Virtually every existential risk we face, we don't turn to the private sector to respond to it; we turn to the government,' Lewis said. 'The federal government's mission is to keep us safe.





