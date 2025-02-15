The FERPA Student Loan Debunking: Don't Fall for the Viral TikTok Trend

A viral TikTok trend suggests filing a FERPA complaint can erase student loan debt. Legal experts and the Student Debt Crisis Center debunk this claim, emphasizing that FERPA does not offer this right. The article clarifies the legal implications of FERPA and urges borrowers to prioritize loan payments while exploring legitimate repayment options.

The internet is abuzz with claims that filing a specific privacy complaint under FERPA (Federal Education Rights and Privacy Act) can eliminate student loan debt. These claims stem from concerns about Elon Musk and the DOGE community potentially accessing student loan borrower information without consent. While a federal judge temporarily halted DOGE 's access to this data, the hold is set to expire soon, fueling anxiety and misinformation.

This FERPA-based solution, circulating widely on social media platforms like TikTok, suggests individuals can sue for privacy violations and achieve debt discharge. However, legal experts like attorney Fleischman, with 25 years of experience in consumer law, debunk this theory. He emphasizes that FERPA does not grant individuals the right to sue for violations. The US Supreme Court, in a 2002 case, explicitly ruled that there is no private right of action under FERPA. Enforcement actions lie solely with the federal government, specifically the Department of Education or the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.The Student Debt Crisis Center, a non-profit advocating for student debt relief, also refutes the FERPA claim. Abrams, a representative from the center, states that no known cases have resulted in debt forgiveness through FERPA complaints. Furthermore, the organization warns against neglecting loan payments based on this unfounded hope. While income-driven repayment programs, such as the SAVE plan, offer potential for $0 monthly payments for some lower-income borrowers, these programs require active enrollment and adherence to certain criteria.





BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Education FERPA Student Loans Debt Relief Tiktok Elon Musk DOGE Legal Advice Student Debt Crisis Center SAVE Plan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

