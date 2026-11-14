The Fernando Mendoza Era is here — and Omar Cooper Jr. knows just how high the ‘ultimate competitor’ can fly

Inside the Jets locker room, Omar Cooper Jr. tells Serby Says: “I can’t wait to see how he does.”

Fernando Mendoza of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

They wrapped him in the kind of cocoon that is the envy of too many other failed would-be franchise quarterbacks who wound up in the wrong place at the wrong time. . He has a minority owner named Tom Brady and a creative offensive head coach in Klint Kubiak to help nurture and develop him.

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The RaidersFernando Mendoza of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. , Nov. 8, 2026. Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates with Omar Cooper Jr. after a touchdown during a game in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 9, 2026. Fernando Mendoza of the Las Vegas Raiders runs onto the field before a game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J.

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, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza and center Jackson Powers-Johnson react before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. runs from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton in Kansas City, Mo. , Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.