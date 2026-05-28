The Feds Won’t Touch Polymarket. She Will.

Does the Minnesota House always win?

If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support. Minnesota’s state restrictions on predictions markets like Kalshi and Polymarket has gotten pushback from an unexpected source: the federal government.

Guest: Rep. Emma Greenman, a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives who authored legislation to restrict prediction markets in the state. Want more What Next? Subscribe to Slate Plus to access ad-free listening to the whole What Next family and across all your favorite Slate podcasts.

Subscribe today on Apple Podcasts by clicking “Try Free” at the top of our show page. Sign up now atThe problem with the news right now? It’s everywhere. And each day, it can feel like we’re all just mindlessly scrolling.

It’s why we created What Next. This short daily show is here to help you make sense of things. When the news feels overwhelming, we’re here to help you answer: What next? Look for new episodes every weekday morning.is the host and managing editor of What Next, Slate's new daily news podcast.

She has reported throughout the public radio system, for NPR, Marketplace, and WNYC.





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