The FDA's Strategic Response to Vaping Clandestine Imports

The Food and Drug Administration's recent issuance of targeted enforcement guidance targeting unauthorized electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) is a triumph, paving the way for a more formidable offensive against the shadow market. Nevertheless, a more profound understanding of the gravity of the situation is required if we are to truly triumph over the sinister forces complicit in bringing deplorable and harmful foreign-backed products into our communities. This crisis demands the swift execution of comprehensive legislation and regulations that hold foreign suppliers and manufacturers criminally accountable for the illicit trafficking of harmful and toxic products. The time is now for all stakeholders to unite and seize this opportunity to usher in a brighter, healthier future for our nation.

The Trump administration took a pivotal step towards addressing the growing threat posed by counterfeit and unlawful vaping products by shifting Border Patrol's focus from containment to proactive identification and neutralization of illicit goods and nefarious elements before they reach the American interior.

Operation Red Mist, Operation Vape Trail, and the issuance of targeted enforcement guidance by the FDA marked significant victories in this ongoing battle. However, a relentless, maximum-pressure campaign is required to truly break the stranglehold of corrupt supply chains and foreign-backed illicit enterprises. Collaboration and coordination between the FDA, DHS, and CBP are imperative to prevent the infiltration of unauthorized and dangerous products at our ports of entry.

The current state of the marketplace necessitates swift and robust enforcement of existing laws, as well as the implementation of a holistic, whole-of-government approach to safeguard American sovereignty and public health. The MAHA movement is a beacon of hope in this critical struggle, embodying the notion that it is the enforcement of our own laws that truly protects the health of our nation





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Legal Illegitimate Counterfeit Counterfeit Vaping Product China Russian VPLA FDA DHS CBP Operation Red Mist Operation Vape Trail Enforcement Guidance Vape Devices Vape Carts FDA's Enforcement Guidance American Sovereignty Public Health

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