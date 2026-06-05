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The FDA is Moving Forward With a Needless Investigation of a Medication That More Than 7.5 Million Americans Have Used “The Trump administration is bulldozing the overwhelming body of medical research and evidence to try to make it harder for everyone, everywhere to get an abortion,“ Alexis McGill Johnson of Planned Parenthood told Jezebel in a statement.

, the first of two pills taken in a medication abortion, safe. This guideline was affirmed not by political motivations, but real, hard science. Alas, a more recent studythat appears to be a move to restrict—and ultimately eliminate—access to a medication that more than 7.5 million Americans have used for abortion and miscarriage care. Welp.

Gotta love an FDA who hates us. , the FDA is aiming for a “robust study that will withstand legal criticism. ” Which sounds like some real bullshit, considering the administration’s already been“The FDA’s review is a politically motivated farce,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, told Jezebel in a statement.

“The Trump administration is bulldozing the overwhelming body of medical research and evidence to try to make it harder for everyone, everywhere to get an abortion. “ by Sen. Josh Hawley for more than a year, starting in April 2025, when he started amplifying a “bogus study” published by a far-right think tankthe pill has “adverse effects.

” In June, former FDA Head Marty Makary agreed he would comply with Hawley’s demands and re-review the pill; in August, more than 20 anti-abortion AGs from the GOPto the administration pushing to speed things up; and in September, Makary and RFK officially confirmed they would be launching the investigation.

In December, it was reported that Makary washas been toning down its anti-abortion agenda and instead freaking out about its narrowing hold on the House and Senate. (The White House seems very aware that killing reproductive rights is, however, the agency’s delay in kicking things off is because it’s been preparing for the review by “acquiring data and examining whether a study was feasible,” and that it’s only now accelerating the study because of its conversations with anti-abortion groups. Hmm.

It also added that it’s trying to comply with a deadlinefrom Louisiana earlier this year, relating to a lawsuit against the FDA that asks the court to reinstate a requirement that mandates patients to get the pills in person.

“The FDA has been actively working on a science-based safety review of the mifepristone REMS for months, as the agency has stated publicly and in court filings,” the FDAin a statement. “Any reporting suggesting otherwise, including that a study is just being started, is either false or based on a fundamental misunderstanding of how complex scientific safety studies work. ” Again—we still know next to nothing about this study.

“More than 100 studies and decades of real-world evidence show that mifepristone is safe and effective, both when provided in person or by telehealth,” Amy Friedrich-Karnik, director of federal policy at the Guttmacher Institute, also told Jezebel in a statement. “If the FDA is able to withstand political pressure and adheres to its past high standards of scientific integrity, then its review will affirm the long-standing scientific consensus. ”





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