The Fate of the Minnesota Lynx No Longer Hinges on Napheesa Collier

Much has been read into Napheesa Collier’s decision to sign only a one-year deal with the Minnesota Lynx, but the franchise’s future doesn’t just depend on her

May 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier looks on before the second half against the Atlanta Dream at Target Center.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images After the Minnesota Lynx lost Alanna Smith, Jessica Shepard, and Bridget Carleton to the Dallas Wings and Portland Fire and Napheesa Collier had surgery on both ankles, it seemed unlikely that the team would retain its status as one of the best in the WNBA. And yet, here we are.

Eight games into the season, the Lynx have the best record in the league and the best defensive rating despite losing the last two Defensive Player of the Year winners. Their early success is encouraging for this season and eases fears about the future. Collier will hopefully return at some point in the season, which will give the Lynx an extra boost even if she isn’t at 100%.

However, her time with the Lynx could be over soon. Collier signed a one-year contract and has not publiclywith the Lynx. So, of course, rumor has it that she may be looking to move on soon. Losing an MVP- and DPOY-level player would be devastating for the Lynx, but it might not be as bad as it seemed just a few weeks ago.

They have, after all, found a way to make things work without her, and Olivia Miles already looks like the franchise’s next star. May 27, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles reacts after making a shot against the Atlanta Dream in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images The idea that the Lynx will be fine with or without Collier rests entirely on Miles’s potential.

Due to some savvy trades with the Chicago Sky, the Lynx ended up with the second overall pick in this year’s draft despite finishing the 2025 season with the best record in the league. They nailed their pick when they selected Miles.to come out of the draft so far—although Azzi Fudd is starting to heat up as well. She is averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

She meshes well with Courtney Williams, who was able to move back to her natural position at the two, and has been an instant source of offense whether that’s by attacking the rim, hitting Kayla McBride for an open three, or setting up Natasha Howard in the paint. The 23-year-old is quickly establishing herself as one of the future superstars in the W. Minnesota could have a deadly two-man combo with her and Collier for years if the latter decides to stick around.

But, even if she doesn’t, the Lynx have a great foundation to help them avoid an arduous rebuild. A team centered around Miles and some high-level veterans can win right now. The Lynx’s early success this season may even change Collier’s plans.

Maybe she signed a one-year deal to give herself the flexibility to leave in case things went awry this season, but she should be more inclined to re-sign again after seeing what Cheryl Reeve has been able to do with Miles, Williams, Howard, McBride, and Nia Coffey. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsElaine Blum covers women’s basketball for On SI from Europe.

She has been writing about women's hoops since 2023 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism and a master’s degree in American Studies with a focus on women’s and gender studies. She started playing basketball when she was 10 years old and won several league and state championships at the youth and senior level.





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