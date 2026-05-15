The Fatal Betrayal of Danny Cahalane

Paris Wilson has been convicted of manslaughter and attempted kidnap after conspiring with an international drug lord to orchestrate a brutal acid attack on her ex-husband.

The tragedy of Danny Cahalane is a harrowing tale of betrayal and brutality that culminated in a slow, agonizing death. A decade ago, the relationship between Danny and Paris Wilson seemed rooted in affection, but by 2025, that love had curdled into a lethal hatred.

In the early hours of one morning, Cahalane, a 38-year-old fitness instructor, was targeted in his own bed. He was doused with sulphuric acid, a corrosive substance that immediately began eating through the skin of a third of his body. The medical battle that followed was nothing short of a nightmare. Doctors were forced to remove one of his eyes and perform a series of extensive skin grafts on his face, torso, arm, and leg.

Despite ten weeks of immense suffering and twelve separate surgical procedures, the damage was too severe. Blood clots in his lungs, a direct consequence of the systemic trauma caused by the attack, eventually claimed his life. The mastermind behind the betrayal was none other than Paris Wilson, the mother of his child and his former spouse. To the outside world, Wilson presented herself as a dedicated professional and a loving mother, but this facade masked a calculating and vengeful nature.

Driven by a cocktail of jealousy and a desire for financial gain, she entered into a sinister pact. For the price of a few thousand pounds and the promise of a luxury holiday in Turkey, she agreed to help a drug kingpin locate her ex-husband. Her callousness extended even to her own daughter. In one instance, a kidnap attempt occurred just minutes after Cahalane had dropped the little girl off with her mother.

Even more horrifyingly, during the fatal acid attack, their daughter was asleep in the adjacent bedroom, blissfully unaware that her father was being tortured in the next room. The conspiracy reached far beyond a domestic dispute, weaving into the dark underbelly of international narcotics. Danny Cahalane had been operating as a drug dealer for a man known as 'Frost', whose real identity is Ryan Kennedy.

When Cahalane failed to deliver a sum of 120,000 pounds from drugs sold on Kennedy's behalf, the millionaire drug lord decided to make an example of him. Kennedy, who rose from the ranks of petty crime in south-east London to lead a multi-million pound smuggling operation, sent a chilling message stating that he would not stop until Cahalane was dead.

To facilitate this execution, Kennedy recruited Wilson to act as the inside source, providing the necessary information for a hit squad from London to travel to Devon and carry out the assault. The evidence presented at Winchester Crown Court painted a vivid picture of Wilson's malice. Police retrieved incriminating messages where she expressed her belief that Cahalane deserved the pain, claiming he had messed with her life.

In one particularly vicious message sent weeks before the attack, she told him she hoped he would end up with acid on his face. While two other men were convicted of murder for their direct roles in the attack, Wilson was convicted of manslaughter and attempted kidnap. As the verdicts were read, Wilson broke down in tears, though observers noted these were tears of self-pity rather than remorse.

While several conspirators have been brought to justice, Ryan Kennedy remains a fugitive, believed to be hiding in Dubai, as British authorities work tirelessly to extradite him. Wilson, once a woman of status and ambition, now faces a lengthy prison sentence for her role in this calculated slaughter





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paris Wilson Danny Cahalane Acid Attack Manslaughter Ryan Kennedy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The great betrayal: How radical progressives are dynamiting the Black-Jewish allianceFox News Channel offers its audiences in-depth news reporting, along with opinion and analysis encompassing the principles of free people, free markets and diversity of thought, as an alternative to the left-of-center offerings of the news marketplace.

Read more »

Titus Welliver Joins Christopher Brancato's 'The Westies': Danny Pino, J.K. Simmons, Sarah BolgerTitus Welliver, known for his role in 'Bosch,' will star alongside J.K. Simmons in MGM+'s upcoming crime drama series 'The Westies.' The show follows the titular Irish-American gang and their conflicts with the FBI and the Mafia during the 1980s.

Read more »

Marvel Just Killed Captain America, and It Was the Ultimate BetrayalCaptain America is dead, and he was betrayed by the very people who should have honored him the most when it happened.

Read more »

No closing this game as Rangers beat Dbacks after frantic 9th inning and Jansen's walk-off hitDanny Jansen chuckled after saying he didn’t really want to have to catch another inning

Read more »