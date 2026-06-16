The Fast Saga Franchise Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Rerelease of Original Movie and New Collectibles

The Fast Saga franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the rerelease of its original movie, The Fast and the Furious, alongside the introduction of two new collectibles. The design of the collectibles is centered on Dominic Toretto, one of the franchise's central figures.

The Fast Saga franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the rerelease of its original movie, The Fast and the Furious, alongside the introduction of two new collectibles.

The design of the collectibles is centered on Dominic Toretto, one of the franchise's central figures. The most notable popcorn bucket design is the black 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, modeled after Vin Diesel's signature car. The second collectible is a 130oz popcorn tin with license plates, one of which reads '3NTQ305,' which was used by Paul Walker's character in the original movie. The third collectible is a blue nitrous oxide cylinder-shaped beverage sipper.

The Fast and the Furious originally debuted on June 22, 2001, and featured Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and Rick Yune among others. The movie is now leaving Netflix's library, and one of the actors from David Ayer's Suicide Squad has shared a strange incident from the film's set involving Jared Leto. Ahead of the release of A24's The Death of Robin Hood movie, we've ranked every Robin Hood film.

Colin Farrell recently opened up about working with Tom Cruise in 2002. Amanda Seyfried has weighed in on her The Housemaid co-star Sydney Sweeney's controversy. A new Jackass 5 popcorn bucket has been unveiled ahead of the franchise's final movie. A Toy Story 5 popcorn bucket has also been unveiled.

Vin Diesel has teased an emotional finale for fans in Fast Forever, the 11th film and final instalment in the franchise





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The Fast Saga Dominic Toretto Collectibles The Fast And The Furious Black 1970 Dodge Charger R/T 130Oz Popcorn Tin With License Plates Blue Nitrous Oxide Cylinder-Shaped Beverage Si The Fast And The Furious (2001) Michelle Rodriguez Jordana Brewster Rick Yune Netflix David Ayer Jared Leto A24 The Death Of Robin Hood Colin Farrell Tom Cruise Ama

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