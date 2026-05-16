The Fascinating History of Eurovision: Iconic Acts, Success Stories, and Memorable Moments

Explore the rich history of the Eurovision Song Contest, from the success stories of ABBA and Celine Dion to the wacky performers and the journey to fame after falling short of a first place finish. Discover the iconic albums and famous moments that have made Eurovision one of the most popular international music contests.

The Eurovision Song Contest is back for its 70th year, with a new crop of wacky performers taking to the stage in Vienna. Stars will take to the stage in the Austrian capital for a dramatic evening in the hope that they can lift the famous glass trophy.

UK fans will be hoping LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER can avoid the famous 'nil points,' and instead could triumph and land a spot in music history. The electronic act, whose real name is Sam Battle, will take to the stage with the song Eins, Zwei, Drei. Indeed, Eurovision has produced a string of iconic acts over the years, with some escaping the show's bubble to become global superstars.

From the legendary ABBA and Celine Dion, to the zany Verka Serduchka and Scooch, Eurovision has made stars out of many of its winners, and some of those who fell short of a first place finish..





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Eurovision Song Contest Historic Moments Success Stories Iconic Acts Music Competition

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