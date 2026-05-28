The Farage Effect: Reform's Overreaction Boosts Rival Restore in Makerfield By-Election

Reform UK's furious response to a poll showing Restore party in third place has backfired, amplifying their rival's profile and potentially costing them the by-election. This mirrors the Streisand Effect, where attempts to suppress information increase its visibility.

In 2002, conservation photographer Kenneth Adelman launched the California Coastal Record Project online, a collection of 118,000 photographs documenting coastal erosion along the western United States.

Among these images was a photo of the clifftop home of Oscar-winning actress and singer Barbra Streisand. Streisand sued Adelman for $50 million, citing loss of privacy. The case was promptly dismissed, and Adelman was awarded more than $100,000 in legal costs.

However, the real damage came from the media storm that followed. The lawsuit drew massive attention to the obscure website, driving traffic from a handful of views to half a million per month. This gave rise to the phenomenon known as the Streisand Effect, where attempts to suppress information backfire and amplify its visibility. This week, a similar dynamic unfolded in British politics, now dubbed the Farage Effect.

Over the weekend, an opinion poll showed Andy Burnham holding a small lead in the Makerfield by-election, with Reform UK trailing by three points in second place. Further back, in third place on seven percent, was Restore, the breakaway party led by Rupert Lowe. Nigel Farage and his team could have responded calmly, embracing the poll as a sign of strong competition or dismissing it based on their own canvassing data. Instead, they reacted with fury.

Reform's official X feed broadcast to its 600,000 followers: Vote Restore, Get Burnham. Farage hastily wrote in the Daily Telegraph lambasting Twitter owner Elon Musk for supporting Restore leader Lowe. He raged that Musk was trying to split the Right of British politics and backing a party that is one man with a social media account. The order went out through Reform ranks to join the attack.

Deputy leader Richard Tice circulated an article accusing Restore of being the enemy of populism, while Matthew Goodwin, a GB News broadcaster and failed Reform candidate, stormed that both Burnham and Lowe are in politics for their egos. MP Sarah Pochin sneered that only Reform can beat Labour in Makerfield and that voting for Restore helps Labour. This crazed response is generating major impacts on the by-election and British politics generally, none of which Reform intended or desired.

First, Reform has communicated to voters and media how much Rupert Lowe and his ragtag group have taken up residence in their heads. Yesterday, Pochin, sent by Reform HQ to attack Restore, stumbled on Talk TV, saying it is a two-horse race between Restore and then catching herself, Reform and Labour. But within Reform, doubts are running deep. When I was in Makerfield last week, I was surprised by the presence the tiny splinter party was generating on the ground.

After the first poll, sources from different parties claimed that canvass returns significantly underestimated Restore's actual support. Yesterday, three independent sources told me they believe Restore could actually beat Reform in the seat based on trends. This is reflected in betting odds: Labour narrowed to 1-3 on, Reform drifted, and Restore narrowed to 8-1, with 43 percent of recent bets on Lowe's party.

An independent prediction from GB Politics showed Reform on 33 percent and Restore as high as 17 percent, with Labour winning on 40 percent. The more Reform attacks Restore, the more they boost Restore's profile, mirroring the Streisand Effect. Reform's overreaction is elevating a fringe party that otherwise might have remained obscure. This episode demonstrates how political panic can backfire spectacularly, turning a minor rival into a significant threat.

The Makerfield by-election is now shaping up to be a test of this dynamics, with potential far-reaching consequences for the right-wing political landscape in Britain. As the campaign continues, all eyes will be on whether Restore can capitalize on Reform's missteps and whether Farage's team will learn the lesson of the Streisand Effect: sometimes the best response is no response at all





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Reform UK Restore Party Farage Effect Streisand Effect Makerfield By-Election

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The Farage Effect: How Nigel Farage's Party May Have Just Helped Restore's ChancesThe phenomenon known as the Streisand Effect, where a celebrity's attempt to silence criticism backfires and increases publicity, has been reborn in British politics. Nigel Farage's party, Reform, has launched a campaign to stop voters backing Restore, a breakaway party led by Rupert Lowe. However, their efforts have had the opposite effect, boosting Restore's profile and potentially changing the outcome of the Makerfield by-election. The odds on Restore beating Reform have narrowed, and the bookies now see it as a possibility. Meanwhile, Reform's attacks on Restore have only served to increase the public's perception of the tiny splinter party's relevance. The question is, what will be the long-term impact of this crazed response on British politics?

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