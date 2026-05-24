The Far Side's Eye-Catching Humor: A Look at Gary Larson's Iconic Cartoons

Explore the comedic genius of Far Side creator Gary Larson, known for his love of drawing eyes and the absurd humor they brought to his cartoons. Discover the evolution of his style and the memorable panels that showcase his talent.

Nobody knew better that comedy is in the eye of the beholder than Far Side creator Gary Larson . In fact, Larson clearly found eyes to be an extraordinarily funny organ, because he loved to draw them.

Big eyeballs, small eyeballs. Shocked eyes. Angry eyes. It's not an exaggeration to call them the window into the soul of The Far Side.

Actually, Gary Larson's longtime editor cited eyes as"the best part" of The Far Side. Indeed, many of the most memorable Far Side panels are punctuated by wide-eyed looks on its characters faces, as they recognize the absurdity and outrageousness of their own situations. And in the case of the comics below, sometimes Larson even went a step farther. The Far Side panels here aren't just elevated by their depictions of characters' eyes.

Eyes and eyeballs are the crux of the jokes here. From monsters' eyes, to aliens', to bears' and humans' eyes, these cartoons express the comedic range Gary Larson was able to achieve. And in each case, these cartoons absolutely have to be seen to be believed





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Far Side Gary Larson Eyes Comedy Cartoons

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