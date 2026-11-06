The Far Side Best Hell Jokes Ranked by Comedic Impact

An in-depth look at Gary Larson's most brilliant The Far Side cartoons featuring Hell, analyzing how he uses irony, wordplay, and subversion of expectations to create lasting comedic effects.

Gary Larson, the mastermind behind the legendary comic strip The Far Side, possessed a unique and distinctive sense of humor that often blurred the lines between the sacred and the profane.

Drawing inspiration from the lyrical wisdom of Billy Joel and the epic dichotomies of Milton's Paradise Lost, Larson frequently found his comedic sweet spot in the infernal regions of Hell and the ethereal realms of Heaven. His ability to transform the traditional imagery of eternal damnation into absurd, thought-provoking, and hilarious scenarios remains unmatched in the world of single-panel comics.

Also read HBO’s Harry Potter Cast vs. the Movies: See Every Character Side by Side

Far Side Cartoons Set in Hell

By reimagining the tortures and environments of the underworld, Larson created a repository of enduring jokes that resonate with audiences due to their clever subversion of expectations. The following analysis explores several of the most effective Far Side cartoons that utilize Hell as a backdrop for comedic brilliance, ranking them by their ability to turn infernal settings into comedic gold. One of the standout examples involves a scene filled with graffiti etched into the cavern walls of the deepest pits.

Satan, typically portrayed as a figure of terrifying authority, is depicted in a state of pure frustration as he discovers childish and contradictory messages scratched into the rock. The graffiti includes phrases like 'Satan is a warm and tender guy' and 'For a pleasant conversation, call Satan,' alongside drawings of butterflies and flowers. The comedic tension arises from the stark contrast between these benign, almost cheerful inscriptions and the Devil's furious reaction.

Advertisement

He roars in rage, raising his pitchfork high, highlighting the absurdity of disrespecting the Lord of the Underworld in such a mundane way. Similarly, another cartoon plays on culinary irony within a demon restaurant. A devil diner is shocked to find a halo hanging over his dessert, which is labeled as a 'little slice of Heaven.

Hellish Food and Irony

' The wordplay here is diabolical, suggesting that the angelic treat might not sit well in a demonic stomach, turning a religious concept into a joke about dietary restrictions and cosmic incompatibility. Larson also excelled at portraying Hell as a place of tragic irony and bureaucratic absurdity. In one poignant yet hilarious panel, he depicts the ultimate damnation for bad dogs: being forced to serve as Hell's mail carriers and waste scoopers.

The image shows the Devil watching over these pups, some delivering mail with U.S. Mail satchels and others eternally cleaning up after other hellhounds. This taps into the universal fear of eternal punishment being both physically exhausting and humiliatingly mundane. Another cartoon addresses psychological torture over physical torment. Two damned souls sit in a cafeteria where one explains to a newcomer that sometimes, their sandwiches contain a dead scorpion.

Corporate Culture in Hell

The horror lies not in constant pain, but in the unpredictable anxiety of lunchtime, where the dread of finding a scorpion adds a layer of psychological terror to the traditional flames. Furthermore, Larson pokes fun at modern corporate culture by placing it in Hell. A demon named Edgar is on thin ice after losing three souls in a month, receiving a surprisingly chill performance review from Satan.

Advertisement

The Devil's advice to stop believing escape attempts is a humorous nod to workplace inefficiency. Finally, Larson satirizes vacation photo slippers by showing a man presenting a slide of his wife posing affectionately with a grinning Devil, captioned as a trip to Hell and back. These cartoons collectively demonstrate Larson's genius in using Hell not just as a setting, but as a mirror for human foibles, irony, and humor.