Explore Gary Larson's most iconic 1986 The Far Side strips. Discover how absurd humor, dark satire, and clever observations remain hilarious 40 years later.

Forty years have passed since Gary Larson published some of his most memorable and critically acclaimed comic strips in 1986, yet The Far Side continues to resonate with modern audiences. The original run of the single-panel series remains widely regarded as Larson's finest work, offering absurd, weird, and hilarious takes on mundane issues through unapologetically bizarre imagery. Larson's unique voice, characterized by anthropomorphized animals, dark humor, and sharp pop culture references, created a legacy that has not faded with time. His 1986 output contains a legendary set of timeless comics that translate incredibly well to the present day.

Prehistoric Dangers and Medical Hygiene

The strip titled Days Before Soap, published on February 25, 1986, plays on the classic medical advice to wear clean underwear in case of an emergency room visit. In this absurd scenario, a prehistoric caveman is about to be eaten by a Tyrannosaurus Rex, making the advice about hygiene highly irrelevant to his immediate survival. The joke highlights the absurdity of applying modern hygiene standards to a situation where being devoured by a prehistoric apex predator is the primary concern. Larson uses this premise to suggest that staying filthy might actually be a deterrent to becoming dinosaur food, turning the standard advice on its head.

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Human Silliness Amongst Animals

Published on March 12, 1986, under the title Clowns Of The Animal World, this strip features a lineup of creatures ranging from unicellular organisms to mighty bovines, all wearing goofy attire. Larson uses this layout to point out the silliness humanity achieves without even trying, as the poor sap standing in for humans is instantly noticeable among the crowd despite doing nothing special. The comic strip highlights the irony of human behavior by contrasting it with the natural world, suggesting that humans are the true clowns of the animal kingdom. This observation remains relatable and continuously clever, cementing its place in Larson's canon of brilliant social commentary.

Forest Violence and Plant Retaliation

In the strip Forest Violence, published on March 14, 1986, plants are given life and agency equal to animals in Larson's topsy-turvy world. Trees capture a human in their domain, plotting dark and violent acts, such as cutting off a man's legs to count the rings or draining his sap. This strip points out the violent nature of human industries, from timber to paper and maple syrup, by imagining retaliation from the victimized flora. The vocabulary used in the strip, such as draining sap, sounds closer to the methods of a serial killer, adding a layer of dark humor to the commonplace concepts of resource extraction. The twist highlights the upsetting reality of human consumption through the lens of fictional plant revenge.

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Parenting and Lethal Advice

The strip Running With Salt, published on March 27, 1986, bridges Larson's timeless advice with comedic spins on parenting, featuring a slug family as the central characters. A mother slug berates her child for running with salt, which is highly lethal to them, serving as a nod to the classic warning of children running with scissors. The humor lies in the absurdity of the situation, as there is no practical reason for a family of slugs to have salt in any capacity, let alone an entire container. Larson does not delve deeply into the logic of why the salt is there, relying instead on the immediate recognition of the parenting trope to deliver the punchline. This strip remains one of the most memorable comics of 1986 due to its clever subversion of familiar advice.

Absurd Evolution and Long Necks

Published on April 8, 1986, the strip Giraffe Evolution pokes fun at the notion of the ascent of man by depicting a reconfiguration of giraffes over time. The comic suggests that giraffes once had small torsos and short necks but evolved absurdly long legs to reach their peak forms. This depiction invites the reader to process a nightmare scenario in which a giraffe with such disproportionate legs might tip over or want to lie down. Despite the absurdity of the evolutionary path described, the strip concludes with the animals getting it figured out in the end. This humorous take on biological evolution showcases Larson's ability to find comedy in scientific concepts and natural history.

Snake Gags and Dangerous Scenarios

The strip Unfortunately, That Is Not Angela, published on May 10, 1986, depicts one of Larson's highly dangerous scenarios for his characters, incorporating his penchant for snake gags. A poor fool sleeps in his tent thinking he is about to get lucky with a romantic encounter, but in reality, he is about to get eaten alive by a snake. The strip uses no euphemisms, delivering a blunt and dark punchline that highlights the dangers lurking in seemingly safe environments. This 40-year-old strip demonstrates how Larson's humor continues to resonate, creating a legendary set of timeless comics that balance silliness with sharp observational wit. The enduring appeal of these strips lies in their ability to remain relevant and funny despite the passage of four decades.