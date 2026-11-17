The Deadline review of Broadway's 'The Fantasticks'

Bryan Cranston & Marianne Jean-Baptiste Heading To Broadway In Ivo Van Hove’s Acclaimed ‘All My Sons’ Revival ‘Downstate’ Broadway Review: Provocative Play About Sex Offenders Questions The Nature Of Forgivenesstonight.

One is “Hayes Theater” and the other “Sullivan Street Playhouse,” as clear a mission statement as any fan of this stalwart of ’60s whimsy could want. With a new approach that reimagines the musical’s star-crossed boy-meets-girl plot for a boy-meets-boy world, this revival directed by Christopher Gattelli arrives in the 21st Century with both a fresh attitude and a devotion to the spirit of a work that all but defined Off Broadway charm nearly 70 years ago.

Also read Ivo van Hove's Award-Winning All My Sons Heads to Broadway in 2027

'Downstate' Broadway Review: Provocative Play About Sex Offenders Questions The Nature Of Forgivenesson Shakespeare has New Yorkers lining up outside the Winter Garden. Then again, this is also a Broadway where the very sweetGattelli and his fine cast of newcomers and veterans know perfectly well what they’re up to – and up against, staying faithful to the winsomeness that keptrunning Off Broadway for a total 42 years .

They know that abandoning the ingratiating amiability and theater-kid appeal of this Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt musical that gave early breaks to Jerry Orbach and many generations of soon-to-be stars would be like cutting “Try To Remember” from the score. No small part of this revival’s pleasures are the coming together of relative newcomers – Maxim Chlumecky and Nathan Levy as the two boys,‘s Zane Phillips making an impressive Broadway debut as El Gallo – with beloved stage figures Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Ruthie Ann Miles .

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They’re all terrific singers with crowd-pleasing comic skills – Kritzer and Miles perform a splendid song-and-dance number, “Never Say No,” early in the show – and their matched by a supporting cast that includes David Patrick Kelly, Kevin del Aguila and Ahmad Simmons.

The musical’s lovely score, including the stand-out “Try To Remember” as well as once-familiar songs like “Much More,” “Soon It’s Gonna Rain” and “I Can See It” that crossed over to wider audiences when Barbra Streisand and others covered them back when the stage was a routine conduit to pop charts, retains its appeal .

Gattelli’s restrained choreography, including some full-on dance numbers but just as often simpler movement and joyful bounding, works well with the minimalist traditions of the show, which extend to Jason Sherwood’s set design and Linda Cho’s costumes that blend the boys’ normcore with the showily sexy bandit flash of El Gallo.

As is this show’s custom, the wall that’s erected by the parents to keep the kids faux-apart is played by a silent actor who stands between the two households . In this production, that character retains the traditional billing as “The Mute,” a dated term that here survives, unlike the original’s use of the word “rape” that, even in 1960, was an archaic synonym for “abduction” .

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Here, as in most productions of the musical, they make the wise decision to just say abduction. , the musical supports the gender-switch with remarkable ease. Levy portrays Lewis with a disarming celebration of guilelessness and an ingénue’s “I feel pretty” self-infatuation. The casting is on-point, with the small-framed and black-haired Levy to a nice visual counterpoint to Chlumecky’s more athletic build and blond halo of curls.

They, and everything else in this production, work together to bring a theatrical warhorse galloping into 21st Century Broadway, surprising us with just how much pluck it can still carry. Maxim Chlumecky, Kevin del Aguila, David Patrick Kelly, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Nathan Levy, Ruthie Ann Miles, Zane Phillips, Ahmad SimmonsNicolas Cage & Chris Pine Lead Vegas Drama ‘American Epic’ From B.J.