The Fantastic Four: First Steps - John Malkovich's Mysterious Role

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, has fans buzzing with anticipation. The trailer reveals the cast, including John Malkovich in a mysterious role, leading to speculation about his potential character. Could he be the Red Ghost, a villain from the comics, or perhaps Phillip Masters, the Puppet Master?

This summer, The Fantastic Four : First Steps will officially welcome the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe . Or at the very least, one of its alternate Earths.

Judging from how the official trailer racked up an impressive number of views, fans are more than ready to see Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) - whether it's battling against the cosmic might of world-eater Galactus (Ralph Ineson) or just enjoying family dinner. But what's even more interesting about the First Steps trailer is that it features a look at John Malkovich, who joined the cast in a mystery role. Malkovich's role has been shrouded in secrecy, but his visual appearance, which includes thinning grey hair and a long beard, has led fans to speculate that he's playing one of two villains in First Steps: one who fits the series' space-age aesthetic, and another who plays a key role in one of the Four's lives.John Malkovich Could Be Playing Ivan Kragoff, AKA Red Ghost Malkovich's appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps matches that of Ivan Kragoff, the supervillain known as the Red Ghost. Kragoff made his first appearance in Fantastic Four #13 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. A brilliant scientist, Kragoff was determined to give Russia the upper hand in the space race, until he heard about the Fantastic Four's fateful journey into space. He took a trio of primates - Mikhlo the gorilla, Igor the baboon, and Peotr the orangutan - with him into space, deliberately subjecting them all to the same cosmic rays that gave the Four their powers. Now able to become intangible at will, Kragoff dubbed himself the 'Red Ghost' and his trio of primates the 'Super-Apes' since Mikhlo was superhumanly strong, Igor could shapeshift, and Peotr manipulated gravity. Over the years, the Red Ghost and the Super-Apes battled the Fantastic Four, but his greatest triumph would be joining the group of criminal masterminds known as the Intelligencia. The Intelligencia's membership consists of other Fantastic Four foes like the Mad Thinker and the First Family's archnemesis Doctor Doom, and was formed by the gamma-powered genius known as the Leader (who plays a major role in Captain America: Brave New World). The Red Ghost's first appearance also marked a major moment in Marvel Comics history, as it led the Fantastic Four to encounter Uatu the Watcher. Uatu, like the rest of his race, was forbidden to interfere with the unfurling of history, but broke his oath when Galactus first came to Earth. Uatu has only appeared in animated form during What If...?, but if the Red Ghost's presence leads to him showing up in real life it would be another major connection between Marvel's film side and their recent animated projects - especially if, like his comic's counterpart, Uatu breaks his oath to give the Fantastic Four a chance against Galactus.If John Malkovich Is Playing the Puppet Master, It Could Build on the Thing’s Character Arc Close Malkovich isn't the only actor who has a mystery role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Both Paul Walter Hauser and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in the film, and Lyonne's involvement has led to speculation that she is playing Alicia Masters, a blind sculptress who befriends the Fantastic Four and falls in love with Ben Grimm. If Lyonne is playing Alicia, then Malkovich could potentially be playing her stepfather, Phillip Masters, the Puppet Master. First appearing in Fantastic Four #8, Masters gained his villainous nickname from the radioactive clay he used to shape into puppets; whoever he made a form of, he could control via psychic influence. Masters holds a bitter hatred for Grimm, as he grew overly protective of Alicia over the years, and often targets the Fantastic Four's rocky powerhouse for death. The First Steps trailer has hinted that it might explore Ben's inner turmoil, as a scene shows him looking forlornly at footage of his human self; having conflict with a man who's related to the woman he loves could stoke the fires of said conflict. Interestingly enough, if Phillip Masters is in the film, it'll be the first time a Fantastic Four film actually touches upon his character - a deleted scene in 2005's Fantastic Four hints at his presence. Whoever Malkovich is playing, it's bound to be a figure connected to the Fantastic Four, even if it's a minor role. It may not even be a villainous role - for all fans know, he could be a new take on the Fantastic Four's longtime mailman, Willie Lumpkin! But his identity is just one of the many things that's exciting about First Steps. The Fantastic Four: First Steps comes to theaters on July 2





