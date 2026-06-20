The Fan is Easily Criminal Minds: Evolution's Best Villain in Years

The new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution is breaking new ground with its main villain, The Fan, who is still completely anonymous in season 19. The crime drama has supplemented its underlying storyline with killers that either tie-in to a larger subplot or reflect the season's major theme. The Fan is setting a new standard for the series, but his anonymity is also breaking one of the biggest unspoken rules of the original series.

Paramount+ has ushered in a new era of Criminal Minds , breaking new ground over 20 years after its premiere. The original 15-season run of Criminal Minds was one of the most iconic periods in CBS history, with the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit ( BAU ) standing out as a refreshing departure from typical detectives.

The episodic 'unknown subjects' (unsubs) were often more memorable than the case-of-the-week criminals found in competing series. When Criminal Minds returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus, the Paramount+ continuation completely reinvented its original formula. The new version of the BAU had one main antagonist for the entirety of season 16: The Sicarius Killer, Elias Voit.

Even after being captured, however, the prolific serial killer has remained at the forefront of the series, competing for the spotlight against new season-long unsubs. Nevertheless, as interesting as those overarching stories were, Criminal Minds season 19 is changing the game with its main villain.

Once again, Voit is at the center of an incredibly dangerous, rapidly-developing case, meaning he must work alongside David Rossi, Tara Lewis, and the rest of the BAU to stop his deranged imitator from following in his psychopathic footsteps. The Fan is already setting a new standard for Criminal Minds: Evolution, but the fatal focal point of season 19 is also breaking one of the biggest unspoken rules of the original series.

The Fan is still completely anonymous in Criminal Minds season 19, and little is known about the season's main antagonist. The crime drama has supplemented its underlying storyline with killers that either tie-in to a larger subplot or reflect the season's major theme.

When the Criminal Minds season 19 premiere ended with a faceless figure strangling a college student, it was unclear whether he would simply be the next episode's main focus or play a more pivotal role in the 10-episode narrative.

'Cluster' (season 19, episode 2) quickly confirmed the latter, as the same gloved killer was shown throwing a tantrum in the closing scene after Voit publicly spoke out against his fans. In response, the unsub sent Voit an eerie manifesto comprised of a single sentence typed hundreds of times by hand in meticulous shapes and formations. Once he had caught the FBI's attention, The Fan set up Lance Kingston as a red herring.

As soon as the BAU released the suspect, however, The Fan threw another curveball by kidnapping Lance to act as his hostage, mouthpiece, and a tribute to one of Voit's most notorious crimes. What truly sets The Fan apart from any other killer in Criminal Minds history, however, is his anonymity. The season is already halfway over, and the central antagonist is still completely nameless, faceless, and flying perfectly under the radar of his local law enforcement.

Even the victim shown in Criminal Minds season 19, episode 1 has yet to be mentioned again, indicating The Fan is immensely skilled at evading capture. Consequently, his season 19 feels more like a high-stakes chess match, and the only thing stopping him from putting the BAU in checkmate is Voit's killer expertise.

The idea behind a group of vulnerable children being turned into killing machines is morbidly fascinating, but having the Gold Star members be recurring characters made season 17 into a major slow-burn. By the end, each puzzle piece had been revealed, but the storyline demanded all would either die or be unceremoniously shipped off for rehabilitation.

As a result, the climax felt like an abrupt end to such a languid, character-centric build-up. New episodes of Criminal Minds season 19 drop every Thursday on Paramount+





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Criminal Minds Evolution The Fan Paramount+ BAU Sicarius Killer Elias Voit David Rossi Tara Lewis

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