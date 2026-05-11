The Family Behind Love Luxury Entrusts Their Daughter Maali Abraham to Push the Brand Forward

A 13-year-old girl, Maali Abraham, is making a name for herself as the online face of Love Luxury, her family's high-fashion resale empire. While Maali's blooming online presence has boosted the brand's numbers, some viewers express discomfort over the focus on luxury consumption and wealth at such a young age.

The self-styled ' Billionaire Daughter ' Maali Abraham , now 13, is the child of Adam Abraham , 48, and his wife Emily , who have created the high- fashion resale empire Love Luxury .

With their vast social media following and access to luxury designer goods, they have showcased their opulent lifestyle and made Maali a breakout star of the brand. However, some viewers are expressing discomfort at Maali's involvement due to the emphasis on wealth and luxury consumption at such a young age. Maali's online career began when a video featuring her in a store went viral.

Since then, she has launched a podcast and been involved in the future plans of Love Luxury, often referred to as 'building the next chief executive.

' Earlier this year, parenting expert Jo Frost criticised the family for exposing Maali to such wealth at such a young age





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Love Luxury Billionaire Daughter Tiktok Instagram Fashion Resale Adam Abraham Emily Maali Abraham Bharat Abraham BDC Second-Hand Designer Goods Public Parenting Expert Criticism

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