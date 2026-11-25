🏈 And a final Thanksgiving game.

Good morning, South Jersey . Be mindful of possible strong rains and wind if you’re traveling for Thanksgiving . A local bookstore owner in Bordentown City tried to host a holiday market outside her shop, but has since switched locations after alleged intimidation .

And Thursday will be the last Thanksgiving Day football matchup between Haddon Township and Audubon . Plus, our latest roundup is a recap of how the local restaurant scene has changed since this time last year , and more news of the day. — Taylor Allen P.S. This will be the last newsletter this week because of Thanksgiving.

Also read Could a freshman senator from South Jersey unite Democrats on healthcare?

I’ll be back in your inbox on Monday. If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here . Alleged intimidation over a book market When Charity Herndon, the owner of Austen’s Shelf in Bordentown , began planning her holiday book market, she knew what to do. She had just hosted a fall festival in October that drew hundreds of people to the city.

What she didn’t expect was the response. According to Herndon, she started receiving phone calls and visits from other local business owners urging her to stop her event, saying that she “made very powerful people in town angry. ” Herndon has since moved her market to Sabrina’s Event Space in Berlin . She told her story on social media, and the support quickly came pouring in through comments, likes, and others sharing their own stories of discrimination and racism.

What came next included statements from officials denouncing racism, plans for a forthcoming roundtable for city businesses, and multiple resignations from the local business association. Reporter Sarah Nicell has the story . The final Thanksgiving game Since 1963, Haddon Township vs. Audubon has been an annual high school football tradition on Thanksgiving Day. This year will be their last.

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The matchup, called the “Curley Cup” since 2015 and named after Tom Curley, who coached both teams during his career, will continue, but it won’t be scheduled on the holiday. The tradition of Thanksgiving football games in New Jersey seems to be on the decline. After the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association changed the high school football season in 2022 to begin in August, it’s become difficult for schools to schedule games so late in November.

Reporter Conor Smith spoke with Tom Curley’s son, Pat, and both teams’ athletic directors about the change . What to know today If you have family returning home for the holidays, they may have missed new additions to the local food scene like Pizzeria Cusumano in Collingswood or revived spots like Kibitz Room in Cherry Hill and LesbiVeggies in Camden . Peruse the full list of where to visit while they’re back in town .

The contract that configured the management and funding for Scottish Rite, Collingswood ’s historic theater, will end Jan. 4 . Gov. Mikie Sherrill is poised to nominate South Jersey Assembly member and Gloucester Township solicitor Dan Hutchison to be a Superior Court judge. If appointed, he would resign and local Democratic committee members would choose his replacement .

Cherry Hill ’s Township Council adopted the municipal budget for 2027 on Monday that will increase the property tax rates by 4%, according to 70and73 . Former editorial page editor of the Star-Ledger Tom Moran penned an opinion piece focusing on a bill from Sen. Andy Kim, who lives in Moorestown , dubbed MediKids that aims to provide healthcare for all American children starting at birth while not forcing families to relinquish their private health insurance .

Woodrow Wilson’s former seven-bedroom Tudor Revival home in Princeton is for sale for $5.85 million. He and his wife helped design the three-level house, built in 1896 . For those traveling through Camden County this week, be aware of ongoing roadwork particularly in Audubon , Collingswood , Haddon Heights , and Pine Hill . Plus: Collingswood may vote on a bond referendum again 🎤 Allow me to pass the mic to our New Jersey education reporter Melanie Burney.

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The Collingswood school board has postponed considering a $3.9 million operating bond referendum that would raise property taxes. The board decided at a meeting Tuesday night to table bringing forward a public question to voters in January. A spokesperson said the board moved the matter to a possible vote in March. The amount of the bond will be determined after residents have a chance to weigh in during community forums scheduled to begin next week.

🧠 Trivia time A Complete Unknown , the biopic about Bob Dylan, was partially filmed in which city? A) Burlington B) Asbury Park C) Gloucester City D) Cape May Think you know? Check your answer . What we’re ...

🏀 Checking out: Nike’s new Specter Edition jersey for the Sixers . 🍴 Grabbing: A bite to eat at Ryfe at the Moorestown Mall before catching a movie . 🎧 Listening to: The latest release of unCovering the Birds . 🧩 Unscramble the anagram Hint: ⚾ grew up in Millville KERMIT OUT Email us if you know the answer .

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Ellen Wells, who solved last Wednesday’s anagram: Delsea Drive-In . It’s New Jersey’s only drive-in theater . 🏡 On the market A brick bungalow with a back deck in Mount Ephraim This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a living room, a dining room, a basement for additional storage, and a kitchen with updated appliances.

The highlights of the home include a gas fireplace, a covered front porch, and a spacious back deck for entertaining. See more photos of the home here . Price: $374,900 | Size: 1,700 SF | Acreage: 0.14 And that’s all I have for you today. Enjoy the holiday!

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