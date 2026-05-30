The Fall of Nicola Sturgeon: A Study in Political Ruthlessness and Its Repercussions

A detailed analysis of how Nicola Sturgeon's downfall from former First Minister of Scotland was not merely due to her husband's embezzlement scandal, but also a result of her own political ruthlessness, bullying behavior, and coldness toward allies and opponents alike, leaving her isolated and without sympathy.

Politics is a brutal business, a contact sport where success demands not only strategic cunning but absolute ruthlessness. The minimum requirement for the ambitious politician with an eye on victory is the ability to smash through the other side arguments.

But getting past opposition defences is only half of it. Truly significant politicians, such as Tony Blair, Margaret Thatcher, and Alex Salmond, who achieved a number of their objectives and left considerable legacies, are also willing to turn mercilessly on allies. One does not come first without nobbling teammates whenever it is expedient to do so. In the strange, paranoid, frenetic world of politics, it is understood across the spectrum that there is nothing personal about this kind of thing.

One must not blame the player but the game. And so, at a certain level, there is a camaraderie among even political rivals. When an opponent is clearly defeated, they back off. When scandal or rotten luck brings another down, thoughts turn to the grace of God.

The ongoing humiliation of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has evoked no such feelings in either opponents or former colleagues. After Ms Sturgeon estranged husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, pleaded guilty last Monday to embezzling more than four hundred thousand pounds from the party accounts, there was little sympathy for a woman caught up in a mess of a man making. Even though Ms Sturgeon was down, opponents and former allies kept kicking.

The woman who once harboured fantasies of leading Scotland to independence, thus securing her place in the history books as a global stateswoman, is now a pariah in the political village. Not only does she find herself persona non grata with the current leadership of her party, but opponents are positively gleeful about her circumstances.

A former colleague, who served under Nicola Sturgeon during her time as First Minister, offers a clear-eyed view of why she now finds herself almost universally loathed among the political class. This retired politician said that people do not like bullies and that Nicola is a bully.

Former colleagues are furious about the way in which she handled concerns over SNP finances, shutting down questions about party accounts at the same time as Mr Murrell was abusing his position to steal hundreds of thousands of pounds. Opponents, meanwhile, are positively gleeful about the downfall of a woman who has so often delighted in the humiliation of others. A recurring theme in conversations with Ms Sturgeon former colleagues and political opponents is her personal coldness.

A former senior SNP staffer said an on-camera moment on the night of the 2019 General Election offers a sharp insight into her character. During a live interview, news broke that the then Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson had lost her East Dunbartonshire seat to the Nationalists. Naturally, Ms Sturgeon was pleased with the victory, but the manner of her celebration left even colleagues uneasy.

Clenched fists pumping the air, the then SNP leader revelled in her contemporary political demise as if she had been standing on a football terrace. Ms Sturgeon later issued a statement saying she commiserated with Ms Swinson on a personal level. That former staffer said that of course they wanted to do in Swinson, that is the objective, but when you are a First Minister, you should always be thinking about the fact that not everyone voted for you.

She looked graceless and cruel when she should have been going for magnanimity. Another former colleague described a stark contrast between the public Nicola Sturgeon, the selfie queen, crowded by adoring supporters whenever she set foot on any campaign trail, and the private politician who could treat those around her with contempt. This colleague said that Nicola promised people into cabinet and then treated them like idiots.

You would get the odd person like Jeane Freeman when she was health secretary who had enough about them that Nicola would treat them with a bit of respect, but the way she would talk to other members of the cabinet was wild. According to this observer, she was not a ranter like Alex Salmond. He would properly lose his temper with people, going full hairdryer at someone and you would be just trying not to catch anyone eye.

With Nicola, it was really horrible grinding passive aggression. Sometimes it felt like something out of the school playground. If she thought some cabinet secretary was out of line, she could make their lives miserable with snappy one-word answers, rolling the eyes, and all that. This observer of Ms Sturgeon career went on to clarify what sort of behaviour might have been thought out of line.

They said it was not about policy stuff. She hardly rated anyone on policy or delivery. Half the time, if some minister suggested something at cabinet, she would look at them like they were an idiot. Such behaviour has left a trail of resentment that now manifests in the lack of sympathy for her current plight.

The political game that Ms Sturgeon so ruthlessly played has now turned against her, and no one is willing to extend the grace she herself never granted. The embezzlement scandal involving her husband has become a convenient pretext for settling old scores. Yet the underlying reasons for her isolation run deeper. It is not merely the financial impropriety but the accumulated grievances from years of perceived bullying and coldness.

As one observer put it, the tragedy of Nicola Sturgeon is that she could have been a transformative leader but instead chose to rule through fear and disdain. Now, with her reputation in tatters and her political influence evaporated, she serves as a cautionary tale about the price of absolute ruthlessness. In the end, the game she mastered has consumed her, leaving her a pariah in the very world she once dominated





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nicola Sturgeon Scottish Politics Political Ruthlessness Peter Murrell Scandal SNP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SNP Ex-Chief Executive Suggests Nicola Sturgeon Likely Aware of Husband's EmbezzlementMurray Foote, former SNP chief executive, admits he was wrong to trust Peter Murrell and says it is reasonable to believe Nicola Sturgeon knew about his fraudulent spending. Foote's comments follow Murrell's conviction for embezzling party funds. Sturgeon denies knowledge.

Read more »

Murray Foote: It's 'perfectly reasonable' to believe Nicola Sturgeon knew about Peter Murrell's deceitThe former chief executive of the SNP, Murray Foote, has said it is ‘perfectly reasonable’ to believe Nicola Sturgeon knew about her husband's deceit. He also said it is plausible that she did not know.

Read more »

Nicola Sturgeon Opens Up About Miscarriage and Not Having ChildrenFormer First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has opened up about her miscarriage and how it affected her decision not to have children. She has revealed that she doesn't regret not having children and wants to advise young women to do what feels right in their hearts.

Read more »

Nicola Sturgeon Reels Amid Fresh Scandal Over Husband's Embezzlement as Past Betrayals ResurfaceFormer Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon faces renewed scrutiny and personal trauma following her husband Peter Murrell's prison sentence for embezzling SNP funds. The case echoes previous scandals involving her mentor Alex Salmond and colleague Derek MacKay, prompting questions about her claims of ignorance regarding misconduct by close associates.

Read more »