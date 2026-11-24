Bobby Moynihan explains why Rusty spends his One Wish Willow on a rival's football record and how the Thanksgiving family secret reshapes the Reggie Dinkins household.

In Season 2, Episode 4 of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, titled ' Turkey Can Be This', the NBC sitcom centers on a Thanksgiving record that Reggie Dinkins, played by Tracy Morgan, has held for years. The episode aired on a Monday night and spoiled a major family secret. Actor Bobby Moynihan, who plays Rusty, spoke with Collider in a Signature Q&A about the episode and the storyline that followed.

The episode's central conflict is simple. Reggie's record of seven touchdowns at the big game is threatened when another player is about to break it. Rusty uses his 'One Wish Willow' to make that player explode, but he did not word the wish carefully, and things do not go as planned. Meanwhile, Brina, played by Precious Way, tries to get through dinner without falling out of favor with Reggie's mother, Gigi, played by Leslie Uggams.

Also read Twins May Have a Surprising Plan for Bobby Miller After Royce Lewis Trade

Rusty's One Wish Willow Backfires on Thanksgiving

Rusty's wish is the engine of the episode, and Bobby Moynihan says it is no accident that Rusty would spend his only wish on someone else's football record. In the Collider interview, Moynihan explains the character's motivation and why Rusty's imprecise wording creates the chaos that follows. The result is a holiday comedy beat built on a careless magical promise.

The mechanism of the story is also a comedy lesson in specificity. Rusty could have asked for a precise outcome, but the wish takes effect in a way that does not match what he wanted. That gap between intention and outcome drives the episode's laughs and sets up the family tension that surfaces at the dinner table.

Advertisement

While the wish plays out, Craig Robinson's character, Jerry Basmati, celebrates the new record. That moment of celebration becomes the turning point of the episode, because the family then learns that Carmelo and Jerry's daughter Delilah, played by Arica Himmel, are dating. The reveal lands in the middle of the holiday meal and shifts the focus of the entire evening.

Family Secrets and the Montague and Capulet Comparison

The Delilah and Carmelo romance is the episode's most explosive revelation, and the show frames it as a modern Shakespearean feud. The episode's dinner table conflict is described by the cast as very Montague and Capulet, with two families discovering that their children have been connected in secret. The comparison works because the sitcom treats the reveal as both a shock and a source of humor.

Daniel Radcliffe's character, Arthur, offers a lighter counterpoint in the same scene. Arthur gets to eat soul food during the chaotic gathering, giving the episode a moment of comfort amid the rising tension. The contrast between the family drama and the simple pleasure of a meal helps the episode balance its sharp comedy with warmth.

Moynihan also addressed what it was like to work through the holiday on set. He said the cast ate Thanksgiving dinner for two weeks while filming the sitcom, which he presented as one of the more unusual parts of production. That detail helps explain why the Thanksgiving setting feels so lived-in on screen.

Advertisement

What Comes Next for Rusty and the Dinkins Family

According to Moynihan, the family situation becomes even messier after the shocking reveal. He said the fallout from the Delilah and Carmelo news will continue to affect the characters in the episodes that follow, and he hinted that the group will be pulled further into one another's business.

Moynihan also teased a storyline coming up for Rusty that he believes may be his favorite thing the show has ever done. He did not reveal details of the plot, but he described it as a major moment for the character. For viewers, the tease signals that Rusty's wish-related mishap is only the start of a larger shift for the character.

In the same interview, Moynihan discussed his return to Saturday Night Live, where he revisited David S. Pumpkins and Drunk Uncle in the same episode. He said he was in New York filming The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins when he learned of the sketch's 10-year anniversary, and he described the night as a very SNL 24 hours. The show's cast and crew continue to work through the remaining episodes of the season.