The Fair Isle knit is back as winter's cool but cosy jumper trend – M&S' £36 monochrome style is so polished

You'll wear it with everything...

Now that November is here, we're on the lookout for cosy knitwear we can live in between now and next spring. At the top of our list is the Fair Isle jumper, a winter staple that's back for autumn/winter 2026 as an easy but elevated daytime piece, requiring minimal effort.on the high street that could easily pass for higher end pieces, and this season is no different.

The brand's, has just arrived online and with its £36 price tag, we don't expect this style to hang around for long. Designed in a chic black and cream colour palette, it has a cable knit finish that makes it look far more expensive than the price tag. And like all of the best Fair Isle sweaters, this jumper will also be one of the most versatile items in your wardrobe.

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Wear it with everything from jeans and leather trousers to heeled boots and loafers. If you want to smarten up your look, layer over a blazer or tailored wool coat. Alternatively, you could turn it into a snug8 new M&S buys that look so expensiveMango's velvet 'frog' dress is the most polished LBD on the high street for party season