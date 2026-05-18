The Fading Glamour of the Sussex Circle: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lost Their A-List Allies

An exploration of the deteriorating relationships between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their former celebrity inner circle, specifically focusing on their strained bond with Oprah Winfrey.

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018, served as a dazzling intersection of British royalty and global celebrity. The guest list at St George's Chapel in Windsor was a curated collection of the world's most influential figures, ranging from co-stars of the television series Suits to high-profile icons like Oprah Winfrey , George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, and Idris Elba.

At the time, this blend of aristocrats and A-list stars suggested a seamless transition for the couple into a new, international power dynamic. However, years later, it has become evident that the glittering connections forged during that ceremony have significantly eroded. Reports indicate a profound distancing between the Sussexes and many of those high-status friends who once filled the pews of the chapel, suggesting that the initial glamour was more superficial than sustainable.

This social decline appears to be part of a broader schism between the couple and the Hollywood elite. It is suggested that Harry and Meghan have alienated so many influential figures in the entertainment industry that they have virtually no bridges left to burn. According to close associates, there is a troubling lack of self-awareness regarding these severed ties, with the couple reportedly failing to recognize their own role in the deteriorating relationships.

While some might attribute the loss of contact to the natural drift that occurs when moving continents following Megxit in 2020, evidence suggests something more deliberate. The warmth that once characterized their interactions has been replaced by a puzzling distance or even outright froideur, as the couple continues to seek the validation of fame while struggling to maintain genuine intimacy with their peers.

One of the most prominent examples of this cooling relationship is the bond between Meghan and Oprah Winfrey. Oprah was perhaps the most powerful guest at the royal wedding, arriving in a pink Stella McCartney dress and expressing her profound awe for the union. Her early support culminated in the high-profile 2021 interview, where she provided a sympathetic platform for Meghan to discuss her struggles within the Royal Family, including mentions of severe distress.

Yet, the current state of their friendship is described as significantly chillier. While Meghan has visited Oprah's home, insiders suggest they are no longer close. Some commentators believe Oprah is strategically long-arming the couple, maintaining a minimal connection solely to secure future exclusives should a major crisis—such as divorce or death—occur, rather than out of a genuine friendship.

Furthermore, the concept of Brand Sussex is now seen by some as a reputational risk. Former friends are reportedly distancing themselves to avoid being caught in the couple's frequent dramas or being used for commercial gain. This is highlighted by Meghan's recent business ventures, including a fashion app that allows her to earn a commission on the clothes she promotes. Critics argue that such ventures appear opportunistic and clash with the high-status image they attempt to project.

Oprah herself may have felt tarnished by her association with the pair, as her 2021 interview was criticized for being too soft and sycophantic, lacking the rigorous questioning for which she is known. Consequently, the very celebrities who once heralded the couple's arrival have slowly drifted away, leaving Harry and Meghan in an increasingly isolated social orbit





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey Hollywood Royal Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Financial Struggle and Developing Feature FilmThe article discusses financial hardships faced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their royal duties, including the belief that Harry was worth hundreds of millions rather than wealthy, the lack of consistent income to support their lifestyle, and the executives at Penguin Random House making near weekly calls for more money. It also mentions the ongoing development of a feature film based on a book about the Afghanistan war.

Read more »

Bella Hadid: Shining Glamour at Cannes Film FestivalBella Hadid, the model, dressed elegantly in a white strapless satin gown with beaded detailing and a matching off-the-shoulder jacket, stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival premiere.

Read more »

Barbara Palvin Brings Mom-to-Be Glamour to CannesThe model revealed her pregnancy at Cannes Film Festival—so naturally her maternity style has leaned into red carpet glamour, too.

Read more »

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, warns against social media for THIS reasonMeghan, Duchess of Sussex, has spoken out about social media use among young people.

Read more »