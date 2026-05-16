The Fading Glamour: How Harry and Meghan Lost Their A-List Circle

An analysis of the deteriorating social ties between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their high-profile celebrity friends, focusing on the cooling relationship with Oprah Winfrey.

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , which took place nearly eight years ago on May 19, 2018, was a spectacle of unparalleled glamour and social prestige.

The guest list at St George’s Chapel in Windsor was a curated collection of global icons and aristocratic figures. Among the attendees were stars from the television series Suits, the influential stylist Jessica Mulroney, and legendary figures such as Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, and actor Idris Elba.

At the time, it seemed that the couple had successfully bridged the gap between the rigid traditions of the British monarchy and the high-octane world of Hollywood elite. However, in the years following their departure from royal duties, this glittering circle of friendship has reportedly begun to evaporate. Reports now suggest a significant schism has developed between the Sussexes and the very A-list celebrities who once filled the pews of their wedding.

While some distance is natural when moving across continents, as occurred during the events of Megxit in 2020, this particular fallout appears more systemic. Insiders suggest that the couple remains oblivious to the reasons behind this social decline. One associate noted that Harry and Meghan rarely consider how their own actions might contribute to the cooling of these relationships.

There is a perception that the couple enjoys the prestige of being associated with famous people—often engaging in name-dropping to bolster their own image—but fails to nurture the actual emotional bonds required to maintain such friendships. Consequently, where there was once warmth, there is now a puzzling distance and a palpable sense of froideur. Perhaps the most notable decline is the relationship between the couple and Oprah Winfrey.

During the wedding, Oprah was a beacon of support, dressed in a striking rose pink Stella McCartney gown and expressing her awe at the union. It was later revealed that she had meticulously cultivated a relationship with the couple before the wedding, even hosting Meghan’s mother, Doria, for lunch and yoga in Montecito. This strategic alignment culminated in the explosive two-hour interview in March 2021, where Meghan shared her struggles with the royal family and her mental health.

At the time, Oprah appeared as a sympathetic confidante. However, current sources indicate that the bond has chilled significantly. While Meghan may still visit Oprah’s home, they are no longer the close allies they once appeared to be. Broadcaster Paula Froelich suggests that Oprah has been long-arming the couple for some time.

According to Froelich, Oprah maintains a minimum level of contact not out of genuine friendship, but to ensure she remains the first choice for an interview should a major crisis occur—such as a divorce or a significant family tragedy. Furthermore, the association with Brand Sussex is increasingly seen as a reputational liability.

There are concerns among the Hollywood elite that Meghan might leverage her celebrity friendships for commercial gain, such as through her fashion app where she earns a commission on clothing sales. This commercialization of personal relationships has reportedly left many former friends wary.

Additionally, Oprah herself suffered a blow to her professional reputation; the 2021 interview was criticized as being too soft and lacking critical pushback, leading some to view her as a sycophant rather than a rigorous journalist. As the couple continues to navigate their life in California, the bridges they once burned within the royal family seem to be joined by bridges burned within the halls of Hollywood power





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