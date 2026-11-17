More details are emerging about what caused a United Airlines departure delay on Monday, just days after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop.

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warns the agency relies on 1980s tech.into a 90-minute departure delay on Monday, with a report citing pilots telling air traffic controllers that the issue was linked to a system that helps them calculate a plane's final weight before takeoff. Prior to departure, pilots use software to make sure planes can safely take off in current runway and weather conditions, and those determinations include the aircraft's total weight, according to the report from The Associated Press.

Also read United Airlines Reports Widespread System Outage Affecting Departing Flights

"It is extremely important to have all of these numbers accurate and precise," Steve Arroyo, an aviation expert and former airline captain, told the AP, noting that the data is used to guide a plane's autopilot system. "Pilots use that information to establish guidance and performance for their flights from takeoff to landing.

" A traveler arrives at Terminal 1 after United Airlines said it was troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights, at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ill. , on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

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"We have resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures. While some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights," United Media Relations told Fox News Digital. United Airlines passenger planes are seen at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

Another social media user said their flight was returning to the gate after the pilot announced a company-wide IT issue that left the crew "unable to get performance data for takeoff.

" "We're aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible," United’s official X account wrote in response to a passenger. Agents assist a traveler after United Airlines said it was troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights, at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ill. , on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

It also reported that in August 2025, United Airlines temporarily grounded planes because of an outage of the Unimatic system, which contains flight data that is fed into systems including those that determine a plane's total weight.