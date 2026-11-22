René Gimpel swapped a four-bedroom family home in South Kensington last year for a two-bedroom apartment on the 18th floor of a new-build block in the trendier area of Bermondsey.

René Gimpel, 79, and his partner swapped a four-bed South Kensington house for a modern flat on the 18th floor of a Bermondsey block René Gimpel swapped a four-bedroom family home in South Kensington last year for a two-bedroom apartment on the 18th floor of a new-build block in the trendier area of Bermondsey.

It could be seen as an unusual move for the 79-year-old retired art dealer and his partner Fatima Kara, 64, but the couple were drawn in by the unsurpassable views across London, encompassing the Shard, St Paul’s Cathedral and Tower Bridge. They were able to use the £1.5m they made from their share of the sale of the 1950s mews house – which was split with Gimpel’s brother – to buy the new £550,000 apartment in cash.

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Making an extrememove demands meticulous forward planning, organisational skills, and courage – especially if the bigger home has been in the family for decades. But more people like Gimpel are making the move, leaving behind established family homes and moving to smaller flats in up-and-coming areas, not only for the financial advantages, but for the ease of running a smaller house and the lifestyle perks.

“We are seeing more people wanting to downsize quite dramatically,” says Claire Whisker, the founder of property advisory platform First In The Door. “We’re not just talking about moving from a six-bedroom house to a four-bedroom house. Some are leaving behind substantial country estates with acres of land, swimming pools and outbuildings in favour of much smaller village houses.

“It’s not necessarily because they need the money. Many can comfortably afford to stay where they are, but they’ve simply had enough of looking after it all. ”Before moving to Bermondsey Heights, a residential building built by developer Barratt London, Gimpel lived for more than 15 years in his South Kensington home which formerly belonged to his late mother.

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This meant it was “absolutely chock-a-block full of her things, and things that had been left by other family members”, he says. When it came time to sell, this meant dealing with more than 2,500 books, hundreds and hundreds of photographs, and family furniture going back generations. He donated some of the books, and kept others which were first editions or autographed by the author, with the plan to potentially sell them on a book site at some point.

Many of the photographs were taken by Charles, Gimpel’s father, who was also an art dealer and gallerist, and an amateur photographer. He chronicled visits to painter Jackson Pollock and sculptors Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth, as well as life in Brixton in the 1960s.

These photographs were categorised, and the latter donated to Lambeth Archives, which hosted the exhibitionFurniture was either given away or advertised “for a pittance on a neighbourhood selling site” by Kara, who works as a nanny. Nina Harrison, a buying agent at Haringtons, agrees with this pragmatic approach. Her first call would be a house-clearance company to get rid of the heavy and awkward things, and then giving the rest away online.

“Don’t spend weeks trying to make £20 here and there,” she says. “Your time is worth more. My rule is collection today or tomorrow, never next week. The objective is to get things out of the house while you still have the nerve to let them go.

” She believes that “one of the biggest mistakes downsizers make is assuming their children will want everything they’ve spent a lifetime collecting. The reality is that they probably don’t”. Prioritise genuinely sentimental things, she adds, like family photographs or anything of real value, “but learn to distinguish between something that holds a memory and something that’s simply been sitting in your house for 30 years”. Whisker, from First In The Door, agrees.

“Such a move can be a considerable psychological adjustment, particularly when the family home has been the backdrop to decades of Christmases, parties and children growing up. “My advice would be to start preparing for the move well before putting the house on the market. Work through rooms gradually, decide which possessions genuinely matter and involve family members in decisions about heirlooms and sentimental items.

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”In Glasgow, Dr Jennifer McQuaid-Cook, a 76-year-old retired environmental scientist, and Harvey Cook, her 84-year-old husband, who worked in real estate, have gone from seven bedrooms to just three. They swapped a five-bedroom detached house in Cupar, Fife, and a two-bedroom apartment in Glasgow, for a £500,000 three-bedroom penthouse in aThe flat is on the sixth floor of The Victoria, a development by Beech Grove Homes, and appealed to the couple because of a terrace overlooking a park.

It is also so convenient for shops and bus and train links that the couple have been able to sell their car. With no children, the couple only had themselves to consider, and ended up leaving some of the furniture in their Fife house, giving away other pieces to charities. Ever the scientist, to help decide which furniture to take with them, McQuaid-Cook measured up their favourite items and drew up a scaled floor plan to ensure they would fit.

“We increasingly see sellers wanting to include furniture in the sale, particularly in houses where pieces have been bought specifically for certain rooms,” says George Nares, of estate agent Blue Book Agency. “Of course, you might make more selling everything individually, but at what cost to your time and sanity? After decades in one house, the luxury of a clean break can be worth far more than the contents themselves.

” Following a tip she had read in a magazine, McQuaid-Cook kept only her good dishes and donated other sets. A friend who is involved with a dog charity gratefully collected spare blankets, quilts and towels. Deciding that attempting to sell two properties at the same time would be too stressful, the couple sold their apartment first, which McQuaid-Cook had used when her work took her to Glasgow.

Then the house went on the market the day after, in March. It sold in June and they moved to the penthouse.

“We put the things we were keeping from the previous Glasgow apartment – which was nearby – into storage so it was ready to move into place,” she says. “However extreme you’re going, don’t downsize yourself into feeling claustrophobic,” she says. “I always recommend prioritising natural light, generous reception rooms and ceiling heights over bedroom numbers. “It’s possible to live with less space without feeling you’ve sacrificed the horizons and grandeur you love. ”