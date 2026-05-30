The Expendables Franchise is Coming to an End on Netflix

The Expendables franchise is a high-octane action series that relies on over-the-top action sequences, witty one-liners, and an all-star cast of action heroes. With the loss of the Expendables movies on Netflix, fans will have to look elsewhere to get their fix of high-octane action and witty one-liners.

The Expendables franchise is a high-octane action series that relies on over-the-top action sequences, witty one-liners, and an all-star cast of action heroes. The series began in 2010 with Sylvester Stallone 's Barney Ross leading a team of elite mercenaries on high-stakes missions around the world.

Over the next three sequels, the cast grew to include Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Terry Crews, Jet Li, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, and Jean-Claude Van Damme, among others. The series is known for its absurdly large guns, explosive set pieces, and a general disregard for subtlety. With the clock ticking, Netflix is set to lose all four Expendables movies on June 20, giving subscribers a limited time to stream the billion-dollar action saga.

Fans of the series will be able to relive the franchise's most iconic moments, from the team's first mission to the final showdown with Jean Vilain. The Expendables franchise is a must-watch for anyone who loves action movies, and with its all-star cast and over-the-top action sequences, it's a series that's sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The series' ability to balance humor and action makes it a standout in the action genre, and the cast's chemistry is undeniable. With the loss of the Expendables movies on Netflix, fans will have to look elsewhere to get their fix of high-octane action and witty one-liners. The series' influence can be seen in many other action movies and TV shows, and it continues to be a beloved franchise among action fans.

As the Expendables franchise comes to an end on Netflix, fans will be left to wonder what's next for the team of elite mercenaries. Will they find a new home on a different streaming platform, or will they be relegated to the dustbin of action movie history? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the Expendables franchise will always be remembered as one of the most iconic and beloved action series of all time





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