John Cena revisits his early WWE Films era with a return to action roles, contrasting his current Hollywood stardom with his past DTV franchise beginnings.

John Cena has established himself as one of the most compelling figures emerging from the wrestling world, successfully transitioning from the ring to a diverse Hollywood career. He has demonstrated remarkable versatility, shedding his original babyface persona to portray villains, unlikable heroes, and even satirize his own public image. This evolution includes leading roles in major studio productions and the acclaimed DC streaming series, solidifying his status as a top-tier action star.

Cena Reclaims Action Hero Status

Since stepping away from his full-time commitments with WWE, Cena has cemented his reputation as one of the most successful wrestlers turned actors of the modern era. He stands alongside other industry giants like Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista, both of whom have also achieved significant critical and commercial success in the film industry. Cena's latest projects highlight his ability to headline large-scale action blockbusters that appeal to global audiences.

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The Expendables Franchise Context

Recent developments indicate that Cena is returning to the roots of his cinematic career, a move that may surprise fans who remember his early days in front of the camera. His very first movie role was in a 2006 action comedy that initially received negative reviews upon its theatrical release on October 13, 2006. Despite the poor critical reception at the time, the film has surprisingly gained a cult following on streaming platforms in recent years, evolving into a full franchise.

Early WWE Films Production Strategy

The original film featured Cena as a U.S. Marine who is honorably discharged after disobeying orders to rescue hostages in Iraq. The plot follows his struggle to reintegrate into civilian life, dealing with anger issues that lead to his termination for excessive violence. When his wife, played by Kelly Carlson, is kidnapped by diamond thieves led by Robert Patrick, he utilizes his military skills to rescue her. This project was produced by WWE Films as the company sought to establish itself in the broader Hollywood market.

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From Critical Flop to Cult Classic

During that era, WWE Films released several titles featuring their roster, including a project starring Dwayne Johnson that earned an 18% Rotten Tomatoes critics score, though audiences rated it higher at 60%. Critics at the time complained the movie tried too hard to be an overblown action extravaganza, resulting in numerous memes about unrealistic explosions. However, this low-budget approach laid the groundwork for a direct-to-video franchise that appealed to fans of 1980s and 1990s action cinema.

Franchise Continues with New Stars

The franchise did not remain attached to Cena, as the second film replaced him with Ted DiBiase Jr., the son of the legendary The Million Dollar Man. DiBiase Jr. starred as a Marine named Joe Linwood fighting terrorists, alongside supporting roles from Temuera Morrison and Michael Rooker. The third entry introduced Mike The Miz Mizanin as Jake Carter, a Marine stopping homegrown terrorists in Seattle, a role he reprised for three additional sequels.

Legacy of DTV Action Movies

These later films featured a rotating cast of WWE talents, including Summer Rae, Maryse Ouellet, Heath Slater, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Naomi, Shawn Michaels, and Becky Lynch. They maintained a consistent formula of military heroes using specialized skills to rescue loved ones. While it seemed unlikely that a critically panned film would survive, the series served its purpose by showcasing WWE stars in cinematic roles. This legacy continues as Cena balances his current DCU projects with a nod to his action movie beginnings.