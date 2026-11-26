Limited Run Games and Telltale Games announce a physical Deluxe Edition of The Expanse video game arriving in early 2027 for PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The collection features all six chapters with new cover art.

The Expanse video game franchise is returning to physical media shelves in early 2027 through a special Deluxe Edition release. This new package, developed by Telltale Games and published by Limited Run Games, will bring the complete interactive adventure to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. The physical collection marks a significant moment for fans who have been seeking tangible copies of the title since its initial digital launch.

Physical Release Details And Pricing

Limited Run Games has scheduled the estimated shipping period for this release between January and March 2027. The preorder window for the game closed in October, confirming the demand for this format. The Deluxe Edition is priced at $39.99, which includes all six chapters of the original digital series.

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Each copy features refreshed cover artwork designed specifically for this physical collection. The move to physical distribution allows players to own a piece of the sci-fi narrative outside of digital storefronts. This release structure mirrors the limited edition strategy often used for retro and cult classic titles in the gaming industry.

Story Focus On Camina Drummer

The interactive adventure shifts the narrative focus away from the television show's protagonists to explore the backstory of Camina Drummer. The story begins several years before the events depicted in the television series, placing the character in a different role. Drummer serves as the executive officer aboard the scavenging ship Artemis.

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Cara Gee returns to voice the character, bringing continuity to the role established in the broadcast series. The plot follows Drummer and her crew as they navigate the dangerous reaches of the Belt. They are tasked with hunting for a mysterious treasure that attracts space pirates and leads them to abandoned spacecraft.

Players must make tense decisions that directly impact the survival of the crew members. These choices create a branching narrative structure typical of Telltale's design philosophy. The journey through the asteroid fields and outer planets highlights the scarcity and danger of life in this region of space.

Bonus Chapter With Chrisjen Avasarala

Unlike the five main episodes focused on the Artemis crew, the collection includes a bonus chapter titled Archangel. This episode follows a different route, shifting the setting from the Belt to Earth. The chapter features Shohreh Aghdashloo reprising her role as Chrisjen Avasarala.

The narrative of Archangel covers a politically charged day in the life of the planetary leader. The action moves away from the physical dangers of space exploration into the complicated world of Earth's planetary leadership. This chapter provides a different perspective on the broader political struggles that define the universe.

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The five Drummer-focused episodes included in the standard collection are Archer's Paradox, Hunting Grounds, First Ones, Impossible Objects, and Europa's Folly. Each of these chapters contributes to the overall understanding of the character's development before she became a central figure in the television adaptation.

Franchise History And Legacy

The Expanse franchise originally took shape through the bestselling book series by James S. A. Corey. The story gained massive popularity after adapting to television, where it ran for six seasons before wrapping up in 2022. The television series explored interplanetary power struggles and the mysteries of an ancient alien civilization.

While the show concluded, it left plenty of material from the novels unexplored. The video game series serves as an interactive prequel that cracks open another chapter of this universe. It allows players to experience the grit and political tension of the Belt in a hands-on format.

The announcement of this physical release comes three years after the conclusion of the TV show. It highlights the enduring interest in the sci-fi universe among fans. The Deluxe Edition offers a comprehensive way to revisit the story, combining visual storytelling with interactive gameplay to celebrate the franchise's legacy.