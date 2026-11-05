The Expanse: Prime Video Series Matches Dune Epic Scope

While fans await Denis Villeneuve's Dune conclusion, The Expanse on Prime Video offers a grounded sci-fi epic with complex politics, hard physics, and ruthless character stakes.

The long-awaited conclusion to Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise stands as the most anticipated science fiction release of 2026, drawing massive global attention for its adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal novel. As audiences anticipate the arrival of Dune: Part Three, Prime Video offers a compelling alternative with The Expanse, a six-season series based on the books by James S.A. Corey. This show provides immediate narrative relief for viewers seeking high-stakes political intrigue and rich world-building while they wait for the next Dune installment to hit theaters.

The Expanse World Building and Hard Physics

The Expanse creates one of the most believable science fiction universes ever put on television by grounding its fantastical elements in realistic physics and resource scarcity. The story takes place in a future where humanity has colonized Mars and the Asteroid Belt, transforming Earth into a militarized superpower that demands dominance over the outer colonies. Mars has since declared independence, creating a tri-polar power dynamic where Earth, Mars, and the Belters struggle for control of critical water and air resources within the Asteroid Belt.

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This struggle for survival mirrors the epic conflicts found in Dune, which has inspired countless other works including Star Wars and Game of Thrones. The Expanse distinguishes itself by using hard science to explain how gravity and propulsion affect daily life and warfare, making the stakes feel tangible and immediate. The series explores how humans revert to primal behaviors when resources are scarce, showing that technology cannot erase the fundamental desire for power and control.

The universe constructed by James S.A. Corey serves as a perfect backdrop for exploring universal themes of class conflict and political corruption. The narrative focuses on the disparity between the water-rich Earth and the oxygen-starved Asteroid Belt, highlighting the exploitation of the Belters by the outer planet authorities. This setting allows the show to delve into complex social dynamics, presenting a future that feels historically plausible and deeply connected to real-world geopolitical tensions.

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Steven Strait and Political Power Struggles

At the center of the conflict is James Holden, portrayed by Steven Strait, who leads a humble ice-hauling crew that inadvertently becomes the face of a galactic rebellion. The story ignites when Holden's ship, the Canterbury, is destroyed by a mysterious biological weapon, an event that propels Holden and his ragtag crew into a conspiracy reaching the highest levels of government. This inciting incident transforms them from ordinary workers into central figures in a plot involving a missing woman and a shadowy political agenda.

The political landscape resembles the factional warfare seen in Game of Thrones, with Earth, Mars, and the Belt jockeying for position in a precarious balance of power. Earth desperately attempts to maintain its hegemony despite knowing that Mars possesses superior stealth technology that could tip the scales of war. The Expanse does not shy away from showing the brutal consequences of this political maneuvering, executing characters suddenly and without mercy to emphasize the danger faced by all involved.

The narrative complexity mirrors the intricate plotting of Dune, where spice, water, and political influence drive the actions of powerful houses and empires. In The Expanse, the absence of supernatural elements does not diminish the tension; instead, it grounds the conflict in the reality of human ambition and the destructive potential of unchecked power. The series demonstrates how ordinary individuals can be swept up in events far larger than themselves, much like Paul Atreides in the Dune saga.

Thomas Jane and Consequences of War

The series is renowned for its willingness to kill off beloved characters to raise the stakes and maintain narrative integrity, a technique it shares with Game of Thrones and Dune. Thomas Jane plays Detective Miller, a fan-favorite character whose death occurs through a moment of intense self-sacrifice. His demise is emotionally resonant and serves as a harsh reminder that survival in this universe is never guaranteed, regardless of a character's importance or experience.

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The death of Miller is comparable to the fall of Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part One, illustrating the brutal efficiency of war and the cost of resistance. These shocking moments establish the tone of the series and ensure that viewers remain engaged and uncertain about the outcome of every confrontation. The showrunner team of Naren Shankar, Mark Fergus, and Hawk Ostby carefully craft these moments to reinforce the theme that power comes with a heavy price.