The Expanse franchise expands in early 2027 with a physical release of the six-part Telltale prequel featuring Camina Drummer and Chrisjen Avasarala for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

The science fiction franchise The Expanse is returning to physical media in early 2027, marking a significant expansion of its universe following the conclusion of its television series in 2022. The upcoming release is a Deluxe Edition of the narrative-driven adventure game, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, developed by Telltale Games and Deck Nine. This physical product will be published by Limited Run Games and made available for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch consoles. The collection brings together all six episodes of the story that originally debuted digitally in July 2023. This release offers a tangible way for audiences to revisit the complex interplanetary politics and alien mysteries that defined the bestselling novels by James S.A. Corey. While the TV series ended, this game serves as a crucial bridge into the deeper lore of the Belt and Earth.

Telltale Prequel Details and Core Mechanics

The central narrative of the prequel series begins several years before the events depicted in the main television show. Players control the character Camina Drummer, who is officially portrayed by actress Cara Gee. In this storyline, Drummer serves as the executive officer aboard a scavenging vessel named the Artemis. The mission takes the crew into the dangerous outer reaches of the Belt to pursue a mysterious treasure. Gameplay requires players to navigate complicated interpersonal relationships among the diverse crew members. Players must also survive hostile encounters with space pirates and explore abandoned ships in zero gravity environments. Every decision made during these interactions determines the fate of various characters, emphasizing the high stakes of survival in deep space.

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Camina Drummer and Chrisjen Avasarala Appearances

The Deluxe Edition includes all six episodes of the prequel, with the sixth episode offering a distinct shift in focus for longtime fans. This final chapter features Shohreh Aghdashloo reprising her iconic role as Chrisjen Avasarala. The story moves away from Drummer's adventures in the Belt to explore a consequential single day in Avasarala's life. This standalone narrative dives into Earth's treacherous political landscape, highlighting the diplomatic challenges Avasarala faces. These two segments provide unique insights into the backstories of major characters. They reveal the experiences that shaped Camina Drummer's personality before her arrival in the television series. The inclusion of both actors ensures that the prequel maintains the high production values and emotional depth of the original show.

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Release Schedule and Consumer Pricing Information

Consumers can purchase the new physical edition for a retail price of $39.99. The package features updated cover artwork alongside the complete six-part gaming experience. Limited Run Games initially closed the pre-order window in October. The company has now confirmed an estimated shipping window for the Deluxe Edition between January and March 2027. This timeline aligns with the announcement that the franchise is officially returning to physical shelves in early 2027. The release date allows collectors ample time to acquire the item before it ships. The availability on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch ensures that a wide audience of gamers can access this expanded lore.

Franchise Legacy and Critical Reception Context

The Expanse: A Telltale Series arrived as a graphic adventure genre title with an ESRB M for Mature 17+ rating. It was developed using the Telltale Tool and Unreal Engine 4 technology. OpenCritic reviews indicated a Top Critic Average score of 75 out of 100. Critics recommended the title at a rate of 67 percent upon its initial release. Although this release is not a seventh season of the television series, it represents excellent storytelling potential. The return of iconic stars to prequel roles demonstrates that the universe explored in the novels still has room for expansion. Fans who feel they have barely scratched the surface of the world now have a new avenue to explore. The franchise continues to captivate audiences with ambitious sci-fi storytelling that bridges books, television, and interactive media.