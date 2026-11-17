Owlcat Games announces The Expanse: Osiris Reborn for Q2 2027. This Unreal Engine 5 RPG lets players become the Captain in the universe of James S. A. Corey's sci-fi saga.

Owlcat Games has officially announced that The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, an action role-playing video game based on the popular science fiction franchise, will launch in the second quarter of 2027. The development studio has revealed new details regarding the gameplay mechanics and narrative scope through a recent marketing campaign featuring a YouTube trailer. This release marks the first major interactive media project to expand the universe created by James S. A. Corey following the conclusion of the television adaptation more than four years ago.

Owlcat Games Reveals New Trailer For Osiris Reborn

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is being developed using Unreal Engine 5 to deliver high-fidelity visuals and complex interactive environments. The title features a single-player experience that emphasizes player choice and narrative branching, similar to the design philosophy found in BioWare's Mass Effect series. Owlcat Games has highlighted the game's cover-shooter combat system, which integrates seamlessly with dialogue interactions to shape the protagonist's development.

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A three-minute trailer titled Becoming a Captain showcases the core loop of the game, demonstrating both intense firefights and strategic conversations. The footage reveals that players will engage with enemies using heat-seeking grenades, drones, and assault rifles while navigating branching dialogue trees. These narrative choices allow the player to customize their Captain's personality and leadership style, directly influencing how non-player characters perceive and react to the protagonist.

Protagonist The Captain Voiced By Alice Himora

The main playable character in The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is known exclusively as the Captain, a customizable leader whose journey defines the player's experience. The role is voiced by Alice Himora, who provides the vocal performance for the character's internal monologues and external interactions. In the promotional materials, Alice Himora delivers lines that explore the thematic weight of command, asking whether leadership is defined by acquiring a ship, finding a crew, or inspiring hope in others.

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Unlike previous entries in the franchise that featured characters like James Holden, this game introduces a new protagonist situated in the same timeline as the first two seasons of the television series. This temporal setting allows for potential crossover events with established characters and locations from the Rocinante crew. The narrative aims to capture the political and social tensions of that specific era, offering fans of James S. A. Corey a chance to witness events from a fresh perspective.

Gameplay Mechanics Resemble Mass Effect Formula

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn shares significant structural similarities with the Mass Effect series, particularly in its approach to character development and world interaction. The game utilizes a cover-based shooting mechanic combined with deep role-playing elements, requiring players to balance combat effectiveness with diplomatic engagement. This design choice appeals to fans of narrative-driven shooters who enjoy shaping the outcome of their story through meaningful decisions.

The reliance on branching dialogue options ensures that no two playthroughs are identical, as players can mold the Captain into various archetypes of leadership. This level of customization extends to the tactical aspects of the game, where the use of specific weapons and abilities can alter the difficulty and strategic options available during missions. The integration of these systems creates a cohesive experience that rewards both strategic thinking and role-playing immersion.

Release Window Set For Spring 2027 In Q2

Owlcat Games has confirmed that The Expanse: Osiris Reborn will be available for purchase in the second quarter of 2027, specifically targeting the spring season for its launch. This release window provides a substantial timeline for the studio to refine the Unreal Engine 5 graphics and polish the narrative branches. The delay allows for extensive testing of the single-player content to ensure the quality matches the expectations of the franchise's dedicated fanbase.

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As the development continues, Owlcat Games plans to release additional teasers to build anticipation for the final product. The game is currently listed as a single-player action RPG on Steam, with compatibility for Steam Deck yet to be confirmed. Fans of the series can expect a visually stunning adventure that honors the legacy of James S. A. Corey while introducing new ways to engage with the world of The Expanse.