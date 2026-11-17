Dragon Tooth and A Little Death comics bridge the gap between the TV show finale and Persepolis Rising, offering canon sequels with high fan ratings.

The long-awaited continuation of the space opera saga concludes a four-year narrative gap for viewers of the Prime Video adaptation. Creator James S.A. Corey has officially sanctioned two comic-book series that serve as direct sequels to the television show that ended in 2022. These publications provide the missing link between the show's finale and the seventh novel in the original book series.

Television audiences have been able to engage with the universe for years, but the screen version only covered the first six novels. When the series concluded, fans were left with unresolved questions about the future of their favorite characters. Now, the official canon extends beyond Babylon's Ashes into the era that Persepolis Rising originally described.

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Canon Sequels Bridge Narrative Gap

The two new series function as a cohesive bridge connecting the television storyline to the future events of Persepolis Rising. This later novel jumps approximately 30 years into the future, creating a substantial chronological void. The comics fill this specific void with stories that maintain strict continuity with the established lore.

These projects are overseen by creator James S.A. Corey and developed in collaboration with Alcon Television Group. The studio behind the television adaptation ensured these books remain genuine continuations. They fit seamlessly into the broader story without contradicting previous events or character arcs.

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Digital Comics Expand Universe Lore

The Expanse: Dragon Tooth launched in 2023 as a 12-part series written by Andy Diggle. This publication picks up directly after the events of the television show's final season. It follows the crew of the Rocinante as they navigate the immediate aftermath of their previous adventures.

Artist Rubine brings the story to life with detailed visuals that match the tone of the screen adaptation. The narrative dives into the secret histories of fan-favorite characters, including Holden, Naomi, Amos, and Bobbie. This exploration provides depth to characters that the show only scratched the surface of during its run.

Reader reception for this initial sequel has been overwhelmingly positive. The series earned a very positive rating on League of Comic Geeks. Readers gave it an impressive average score of 4.3 out of 5 stars, validating its place in the franchise legacy.

Actor Writer Adds New Dimension

The Expanse: A Little Death begins in 2025 and runs through 2026 as a four-part miniseries. It picks up directly after the events of Dragon Tooth, continuing the journey of the main crew. The story sees Andy Diggle return as the primary writer for this installment.

A unique feature of this series is the involvement of Wes Chatham, who portrayed Amos Burton in the television series. Chatham makes his comic-book writing debut alongside artist Francesco Pisa and colorist Sarah Stern. His understanding of the character shines through in this series.

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The plot introduces a high-stakes conspiracy involving an old acquaintance of Amos Burton. This narrative choice strengthens the connection to Prime Video's show by leveraging the actor's deep knowledge of the role. The series has earned an exceptional 4.5 out of 5 stars from fans.

Additional Canonical Stories Available

Beyond these two primary sequels, other comics contribute to the broader narrative. The Expanse: Origins from 2020 serves as a prequel to the television series. Another four-issue story from 2019 to 2020 is set between Seasons 4 and 5 of the adaptation.

These additional works create an entire comic-book universe that ties directly into the canon. Fans can now binge read these sequels to discover what happens next. The availability of these stories ensures the franchise remains relevant and engaging.

Both Dragon Tooth and A Little Death are now available to read through BOOM! Studios. This release marks a significant milestone for the franchise. It provides a complete narrative arc for fans who finished the sixth season.