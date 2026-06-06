The Expanse and Reacher: Prime Video's Top Book-to-TV Adaptations

An analysis of how Prime Video's The Expanse set a high standard for faithful book adaptations before its conclusion, and how Reacher has successfully followed as another standout page-to-screen series.

Prime Video ’s 6-season space opera has already secured its place as one of the most ambitious and faithful book adaptations in television history. The sprawling saga, which includes political intrigue, hard science fiction, and an interplanetary conflict, stands out not just as a great sci-fi show but as the perfect example of how books should be brought to life.

Based on the bestselling novel series by James S. A. Corey, The Expanse manages to achieve something most long-form adaptations struggle with: consistency. Across its six seasons, the Prime Video sci-fi TV show remains loyal to the books’ structure and depth. Although The Expanse preserves the core arcs of its novel counterpart, that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t make any changes to its source material. Simply put, The Expanse is faithful, but not rigid.

Corey’s novels are known for their hard sci-fi approach, and the show fully commits to that tone. Instead of softening the science fiction elements, it embraces them visually and narratively by keeping realistic space physics and the political complexity between Earth, Mars, and the Belt. The Expanse Would've Been Even Better If It Adapted The Remaining Books Corey’s The Expanse series consists of nine main novels, short stories, and nine novellas .

The Prime Video series adapted six of the main novels, using one book per season. However, the sci-fi TV show did integrate some of the short stories and novellas into its premise. The Expanse season 6 brought to life its novel counterpart, Babylon’s Ashes, which concluded with the members of the Rocinante defeating Marco Inaros and the Free Navy, forming the Transport Union, and setting the stage for an uneasy peace.

The Expanse ending after season 6 is, for all intents and purposes, a good finale, as it concluded at a point when there was a pause in the book series, given that Persepolis Rising takes place 30 years after the events of Babylon’s Ashes. Despite the ending of the Prime Video series being satisfying, the last three books in The Expanse novel series — Persepolis Rising, Tiamat’s Wrath, and Leviathan Falls have a lot more to offer, including the introduction of Admiral Winston Duarte as the main villain and the end of the protomolecule era.

These are all storylines that would have been great in a TV adaptation, even if it raises the question of how the showrunners of the Prime Video show would have handled the significant time jump. Seeing that The Expanse was canceled by Syfy and later adopted by Amazon, it's unlikely that the last three books in the series will ever see the light of day.

Prime Video Has Replaced The Expanse With Another Great Book-To-TV Adaptation The Expanse will always be one of the greatest page-to-screen adaptations on Prime Video, and its conclusion left a big hole in the streamer’s sci-fi offerings. Thankfully, Prime Video has other offerings that are the perfect book-to-TV adaptation with its hit action series, Reacher.

Written by Lee Child, Reacher quickly rose to the top as one of the best shows on Prime Video, and even got a spinoff series, which will have Nealgey as its primary protagonist. Unlike The Expanse, Reacher does not follow the book order in its adaptation.

Reacher season 1 was based on the first book in Lee Child’s series, Killing Floor, season 2 adapted book 11, Bad Luck and Trouble, season 3 followed Persuader, book 7’s storyline, and the upcoming installment of the show will be adapting the 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow. Despite the Prime Video series not adapting the Reacher books in chronological order, Child’s books are the type that can work as standalone novels.

There are 31 full-length books in Lee Child’s Reacher series, giving the TV show a lot of material to work with.

It's not clear how many of those books Prime Video will bring to the small screen, but so far, Reacher has earned its place as the strongest page-to-screen adaptation after The Expanse. 324 9.5/10 10/10 The Expanse 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-14 Drama Mystery Thriller Sci-Fi Release Date 2015 - 2022-00-00 Network SyFy, Prime Video Showrunner Naren Shankar, Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby Directors Breck Eisner, Jeff Woolnough, David Grossman, Kenneth Fink, Rob Lieberman, Terry McDonough, Thor Freudenthal, Bill Johnson, David Petrarca, Jennifer Phang, Mikael Salomon, Sarah Harding, Marisol Adler, Anya Adams, Nick Gomez, Simon Cellan Jones Writers Georgia Lee, Robin Veith, Hallie Lambert, Matthew Rasmussen, Ty Franck, Naren Shankar, Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, Daniel Abraham, Dan Nowak Cast See All The Expanse is a sci-fi series set in the distant future where humanity has spread out across the solar system, but the alliances between the three most potent governing bodies have reached a state of cold war.

A mixed-up crew finds themselves at the center of a dangerous intergalactic conspiracy that threatens to bring war to the colonized worlds. Franchise The Expanse Powered by Expand Collapse





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