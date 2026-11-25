The Exorcist: Martyrs starring Scarlett Johansson has received an R rating for bloody violent content and grisly images. The film releases on March 12, 2027.

The Motion Picture Association has officially assigned an R rating to The Exorcist: Martyrs, confirming that the upcoming horror reboot will maintain the franchise's stringent mature standards. The classification, revealed with just over two months remaining until the theatrical debut, cites bloody violent content, grisly images, language, and some sexual references as the primary reasons for the restriction. This decision ensures the film continues the fifty-three-year streak of the Exorcist franchise securing the mature rating.

MPA Rating Justification and Franchise Legacy

Scarlett Johansson stars as New York City homicide detective Julie Miller in The Exorcist: Martyrs, a project that promises to delve deeply into visceral horror. The film co-stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Diane Lane, Jacobi Jupe, and Sasha Lane, among other notable performers, as they navigate a dark murder investigation. The plot centers on Julie Miller being pulled into a case with apparent ties to a former Satanic serial killer she previously helped stop, thirteen years after those events.

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The MPA rating explanation marks a specific tonal shift for the series. While the franchise is known for visceral material, The Exorcist: Martyrs is the second film to explicitly list gruesome imagery as part of its R rating. The only other entry to do so previously was the twenty-four-year-old prequel, Exorcist: The Beginning, establishing a rare precedent for the franchise's rating history.

Mike Flanagan Directorial Vision and Tone

Director Mike Flanagan continues his own streak of mature filmmaking with this release. Across his eight released films, only two have landed a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association, specifically Netflix's Before I Wake and Blumhouse's Ouija: Origin of Evil. His television shows have similarly secured a TV-MA rating, generally stemming from explicit language and increasingly bloodier set pieces in recent years.

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Flanagan confirmed to ScreenRant that he was not looking to pull any punches with the production. He described the film as very, very bloody, noting that the only comparable level of gore he has depicted was melting an orgy in acid for The Fall of the House of Usher. He characterized the work as vicious and disturbing, elements that allowed him to flex a creative muscle he does not often utilize in his generally hopeful narratives.

Visual Content and Early Audience Response

Early promotional materials have already showcased the director leaning into this gruesome territory for the reboot. The first trailer featured crime scenes where Julie Miller inspects dead bodies mutilated in various ritualistic manners. Another sequence depicted the character inspecting a barrel later revealed to contain an unknown entity coated in blood, signaling the intense nature of the upcoming release.

The Exorcist: Martyrs is scheduled for a March 12 release date, allowing audiences roughly two months to anticipate the film's arrival. With glowing responses from early test screenings and positive reaction to the initial trailer, the push into hard-R territory appears to be resonating with viewers. The project is produced by Jason Blum, David Robinson, and Mike Flanagan, with writing by Flanagan and executive production by Alexandra Magistro and Ryan Turek.