The exercise Elon Musk uses to spot talent— and how you can use it to prove your impact at work

Elon Musk said that a track record of exceptional achievement is likely to continue.

The goal of this tactic is to provide specific examples of work that make someone say "wow.

"Proving your value requires more than listing tasks you completed. It means highlighting a moment where you did something that genuinely stood out, according to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Musk has a high bar for hiring and has repeatedly said he looks for "exceptional ability" in candidates.

Also read The Death of the Cybertruck Proves That Elon Musk Can't Actually Predict the Future

One way he assesses that is by asking candidates for three bullet points that demonstrate their talent, he said on the "Dwarkesh Podcast" in February.explained that he wants to hear someone cite one to three accomplishments that would lead the listener to say "wow.

"Musk said that in a 2014 Auto Bild interview that college degrees aren't always indicative of the best talent. For example, Musk went on to say that even if the bullet points of achievement are unrelated to the candidate's field, the goal is to find a record of extraordinary accomplishments.

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"If there's a track record of exceptional achievement, then it's likely that that will continue into the future," Musk said. Spend a few minutes thinking about three accomplishments that you're proud of. For each one, write down what you contributed, the impact it had, and any relevant metrics that show how valuable your contribution was.

If you want to prove your impact, you should aim to highlight an achievement that elicits some kind of "wow" response, and that is more likely to come from a specific story, rather than a summary of everything you have done during a six-month period. This insight is drawn from Business Insider's reporting on the famous three-bullet-point requirement that Musk has used, and how it applies to his search for trade workers to build AI centers.

Read the full story about it fromHave you tried the 3-bullet-point method? Tell us what you think of Elon's hiring approach in the comments below.