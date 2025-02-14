The Evolving Landscape of Adulthood and Its Impact on Mental Health

This article explores the changing definition of adulthood, the impact of aging on mental health, and strategies for coping with grief during the holiday season.

Dr. Arnold is a licensed private practice psychotherapist, researcher, and lecturer with over a decade of experience researching substance use, depressive disorders, and anxiety disorders in older populations. Her professional background also includes serving clients in intensive outpatient, inpatient, and partial hospitalization settings. Dr.

Arnold has provided individual and group therapy to adults struggling with substance use disorders, neurocognitive disorders, and other co-occurring conditions. Hormonal and health changes associated with aging can significantly impact mental health and eating habits, raising the risk of disordered eating or eating disorders in older adults. This vulnerability underscores the importance of addressing these issues with sensitivity and understanding. Reflecting on the past and contemplating change are natural processes, especially as we age. Embracing this evolution fosters personal growth and helps individuals avoid disappointment stemming from unmet expectations. The holiday season can be particularly challenging for those experiencing grief. Finding moments of joy amidst sorrow is possible through various coping mechanisms and support networks. Furthermore, societal norms surrounding adulthood have undergone a fundamental shift, blurring the lines of what constitutes adulthood and the timeline for its attainment. This evolving definition raises important questions about the impact on young people's mental health in today's world





