The Evolution of Star Trek in the 21st Century: A Look at Ten Iconic New Characters

From its humble beginnings to its modern revival, Star Trek has undergone significant changes in the 21st century. This article explores the franchise's evolution, from its near demise to its resurgence, and introduces ten of the best new characters added to the Star Trek canon since the year 2000.

Star Trek , a pop culture phenomenon created by Gene Roddenberry, has evolved significantly in the 21st century. Initially, the franchise faced 'franchise fatigue' after the cancellation of 'Enterprise' in 2005 and the underperformance of the movie 'Nemesis' in 2002.

However, director JJ Abrams revitalized the series with a modern reboot in 2009, casting new actors for iconic roles and introducing a sleek new Enterprise. The reboot culminated in 'Star Trek Beyond' in 2016, paving the way for the return of Star Trek to television with 'Discovery' in 2017. Since the year 2000, numerous new characters have been introduced, enriching the Star Trek canon. Here are ten of the best





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