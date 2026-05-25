The Evolution of Sci-Fi Miniseries in the 1990s

This article explores the changes that the sci-fi genre underwent during the 1990s and the reasons behind these shifts.

The 1980s sci-fi boom, partly driven by prohibitive episode visual effects budgets, was transformed in the 1990s by the emergence of cable television , VHS cassette expansion, and computer graphics advancements.

In the 1990s, with a rising number of cable subscribers and a burgeoning home video market, sci-fi series shifted from one-off specials to ongoing narratives with dedicated fan bases. Serialized elements like mythology and character development became increasingly common, with limited exceptions





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