The Evolution of 'Masters of the Universe': From Box-Office Bomb to Cult Classic

The 'Masters of the Universe' franchise has come a long way since Dolph Lundgren's 1987 live-action movie. From its poor reception to the success of the new iteration, the franchise has undergone significant changes, with new actors and new storylines.

The 'Masters of the Universe' franchise has come a long way since Dolph Lundgren 's 1987 live-action movie. The film, which saw He-Man take the fight from Eternia to Earth, was a box-office bomb earning $17.3 million on a $22 million budget.

Despite its poor reception, the movie had plans to become a franchise with a post-credits scene teasing a follow-up that never materialized. The project was well into development, with sets built and costumes designed for a sequel that would see Skeletor turn Earth into a and He-Man forced to return and put things right.

However, following the film's poor reception and a decline in sales of Mattel's flagship toy line, all key parties exited, including Dolph Lundgren himself, leaving Cannon in trouble. According to Gary Goddard, Mattel saw the script or perhaps the storyboards and pulled the license.

As a result, Cannon redirected everything that had been made for the doomed sequel to a brand-new film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. The new film, 'Cyborg,' was released in 1989 and became a cult classic, spawning a trilogy. By the early '90s, both Dolph Lundgren and Jean-Claude Van Damme had carved out a decent place in the action genre, leading them to face off in the sci-fi action movie 'Universal Soldier,' which became a franchise of its own, too.

Fast forward to now, and the new iteration of 'Masters of the Universe' has received a very different response, with initial reactions praising not only Nicholas Galitzine's He-Man but also Jared Leto's take on Skeletor. Perhaps this time, if Skeletor promises to be back, he actually might stay true to his word





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Masters Of The Universe Dolph Lundgren Jean-Claude Van Damme Nicholas Galitzine Jared Leto

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