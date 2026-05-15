The Evolution of Language and Cultural Identity at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest

An exploration of how artists at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna are shifting away from English dominance to embrace their native languages and cultural heritage.

The 70th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, hosted in the historic city of Vienna , Austria, has become a vivid testament to the evolving landscape of musical expression and national identity.

For decades, the competition served as a platform where language was a strictly regulated element of the performance. Originally, the contest mandated that participants perform in one of the official languages of their respective countries.

However, a pivotal rule change in 1999 allowed artists to select any language they desired, leading to a prolonged era of English-language dominance. This shift was driven by a strategic desire to capture a broader international audience and increase the likelihood of commercial success. Research conducted by cultural anthropologist Andrew J. Green from Kings College London highlights this trend, noting that a staggering twenty out of twenty-six winners between 1999 and 2024 performed in English.

Yet, the tide is beginning to turn as modern artists reclaim their linguistic heritage. In the current competition, there is a palpable movement toward linguistic authenticity. The European Broadcasting Union has reported a significant increase in the variety of languages being used on stage. This year, the lineup includes twelve songs performed entirely in non-English languages, while sixteen remain entirely in English and seven utilize a multilingual approach.

This diversity is exemplified by artists such as Akylas from Greece, whose high-energy party rap titled Ferto uses the Greek language to critique overconsumption. Similarly, Antigoni of Cyprus has introduced the world to the term Jalla, meaning more, through her captivating performance. The impact of this shift is deeply felt by the fans.

For instance, Joseph Pace, a supporter who traveled to Vienna for the event, expressed immense pride in hearing the Maltese language featured in Aidans song Bella. The ability to hear a native tongue on such a massive international stage fosters a sense of visibility and validation for smaller nations and regional dialects. Beyond the sheer variety of words, the choice of language serves as a tool for deeper cultural communication.

Satoshi from Moldova has embraced a celebratory multilingual style in the song Viva, Moldova, incorporating shout-outs in Romanian, English, Italian, and French. In Italy, Sal da Vinci has brought a touch of regional pride by singing in both standard Italian and the specific dialect of Naples in his entry Per Sempre.

Even the United Kingdom, often viewed as linguistically conservative in this context, has participated in the trend with Look Mum No Computer, who integrated German counting into a techno track. According to academic expert Dean Vuletic, this trend persists because audiences seek more than just a catchy melody; they look for meaning and a genuine representation of the culture the artist embodies. They want to see the contest as a showcase of global diversity rather than a homogenized pop show.

However, the decision to use a native language often involves a delicate balance between cultural pride and the desire for universal understanding. This tension is evident in the approach taken by Ukrainian singer Leléka. While she typically performs exclusively in her native language, she chose to blend languages in her song Ridnym. For Leléka, the message of hope and renewal contained within her lyrics was too important to be limited by a language barrier.

By incorporating English, she ensured that the emotional weight of her message could resonate with the widest possible global audience. This duality represents the modern spirit of Eurovision, where the stage serves as both a mirror of national identity and a bridge connecting diverse populations through the universal language of music





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