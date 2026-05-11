The Evolution of Gym Dressing: Ditching Leggings for a More Personal Approach

The news text highlights the shift in gym dressing away from leggings towards a more personal and intentional approach. It introduces various activewear options like track shorts, basketball shorts, skorts, sweatpants, and workout onesies, which are styled with the same level of intention as any other outfit rather than as straightforward activewear sets.

While leggings will always have a place in the gym bag (and in the hearts of millennials), they’re no longer the only workout outfit option.

This season’s best activewear looks take cues from track, ballet, and basketball, with styling that feels more rooted in celebrity street style than traditional gymwear. Bike shorts remain the closest alternative to leggings, offering the same support and compression in a shorter silhouette, but the broader shift in gym dressing is really about variety.

Track shorts, basketball shorts, skorts, sweatpants, and workout onesies are all in the mix, styled with the same level of intention as any other outfit rather than as straightforward activewear sets. Think windbreakers layered over sports bras, rugby shirts paired with basketball shorts, or ballet-inspired wraps worn with flared yoga pants. The result feels less like a formulaic gym outfit and more like a personal approach to getting dressed. Ahead, the best gym outfits to try (without leggings in sight)





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Gym Dressing Workout Outfits Activewear Leggings Celebrity Street Style Personal Approach Variety Track Shorts Basketball Shorts Skorts Sweatpants Workout Onesies Bike Shorts Track Pants Rugby Shirts Windbreakers Sports Bras Cardigans Sweaters Headbands Grippy Socks Tennis-Inspired Ballet-Inspired Cross-Sport Styling Street Style Comfort Compression Support Movement Breathability Variety Personal Approach Intention Personal Style Celebrity Fashion Fashion Trends Lifestyle Resource Authorities Ready-To-Wear Footwear Accessories Research Vetting Team Editors Industry Experts Preeminent Women Age Fashion Beauty And Lifestyle

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