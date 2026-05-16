The Evolution of Eurovision Stars: From ABBA to Scooch, Music's Most Famous Annual Contest

The 70th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest returns to Vienna, with a new lineup of oddball performers set to entertain music lovers worldwide. The UK hopes its entrant, LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER, can avoid the infamous 'nil points' and secure its place in music history.

The Eurovision Song Contest is back for its 70th year, with a new crop of wacky performers taking to the stage in Vienna . Stars will take to the stage in the Austrian capital for a dramatic evening in the hope that they can lift the famous glass trophy.

UK fans will be hoping LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER can avoid the famous 'nil points,' and instead could triumph and land a spot in music history. The electronic act, whose real name is Sam Battle, will take to the stage with the song Eins, Zwei, Drei. Indeed, Eurovision has produced a string of iconic acts over the years, with some escaping the show's bubble to become global superstars.

From the legendary ABBA and Celine Dion, to the zany Verka Serduchka and Scooch, Eurovision has made stars out of many of its winners, and some of those who fell short of a first place finish..





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Eurovision Song Contest Vienna Stars UK Fans ABBA Celine Dion Scooch Look Mum No Computer

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