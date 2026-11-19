Alpitronic’s EV fast chargers are popping up everywhere in the U.S. A new factory in South Carolina will boost production.

Alpitronic’s EV fast chargers are popping up everywhere in the U.S. A new factory in South Carolina will boost production. The new $33.94 million plant in Fort Mill, South Carolina, will assemble 400- and 1,000-kilowatt DC fast chargers.

Alpitronic’s stalls are a common occurrence in Europe, and several companies in the U.S. are using them, too, including Electrify America, Ionna, and Walmart. , and others, is building a new factory in the United States that will boost output of its 400- and 1,000-kilowatt stalls. The manufacturer’s new 173,315-square-foot facility, located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, will create 70 new jobs and will also act as a testing lab, repair center, logistics hub, and warehouse.

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Alpitronic, which has its North American headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, and its global headquarters in Bolzano, Italy, said it will invest $33.94 million in the new facility, with $200,000 coming from York County’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development in the form of a Set-Aside grant to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“North America is central to our next phase of growth, and investing in our manufacturing capabilities is key to supporting that expansion,” said Patrik Herrnegger, Alpitronic Americas CEO. “Our Fort Mill facility will put U.S. production under our direct control, bringing us closer to our customers and enabling us to serve them more efficiently. We thank South Carolina and York County for their partnership as we prepare to begin production in early 2027. ”stalls, Alpitronic said.

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The HYC400 all-in-one dispensers can deliver up to 400 kW of power to a single connected electric vehicle without needing a separate power cabinet, and are the current charger of choice for Ionna and Walmart. The higher-powered HYC1000 system is composed of a 1,000-kW power cabinet and up to four stalls that can deliver up to 600 kW to a single EV.

Each stall can have two ports, and the system can dynamically allocate power to each vehicle to make the best use of the available power. What makes the company's dispensers different from most competitors is the use of silicon carbide components, which lower energy losses and, subsequently, the amount of money EV drivers have to pay for a top-up. According to Alpitronic, SiC modules enable 97.5% efficiency and allow for smaller, quieter, and cooler stalls.

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