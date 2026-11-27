Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. Being locked-in a race for technological leadership with China and the US, ...

despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. Being locked-in a race for technological leadership with China and the US, the EU lacks focus, coordination and financial firepower to transform its industry, ensure long-term prosperity while reaching its climate objectives.

This could soon change thanks to the forthcoming European Competitiveness Fund that will become active from 2028. Yesterday, the European Parliament cemented its support to a robust fund. Today, EU leaders meet and need to secure an adequate budget for the ECF to deliver. Since the launch of the US Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, Europe has developed several strategies, masterplans and policy initiatives to build a compelling industrial policy.

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Still, they largely failed to deliver on focus, coordination and financial firepower. With the European Competitiveness Fund , the Commission proposed a new instrument to support Europe’s industry and deliver on its Clean Industrial Deal. Yesterday, the European Parliament voted on rules that would make the proposal even stronger. MEPs raised the ECF’s overall budget by €30 billion to €264 billion.