Ricardo Darín stars in The Eternaut, a Netflix hit that garnered over 10.8 million views in its first week. Discover the plot of this Argentine sci-fi survival drama.

The Eternaut, a critically acclaimed Argentine series adapted from a classic graphic novel, has taken the streaming world by storm since its premiere. Led by actor Ricardo Darín, the show centers on a desperate father navigating a catastrophic event in Buenos Aires while attempting to reunite with his daughter. The narrative explores themes of survival, family bonds, and societal collapse under the threat of an extraterrestrial invasion.

The Eternaut Achieves Record Streaming Numbers

The series premiered on April 30, 2025, and immediately secured the top spot on Netflix Global Top 10 list for non-English language series. Within its first week of availability, the show accumulated over 10.8 million views worldwide, according to data released by Netflix. This performance positions The Eternaut as a significant global hit, rivaling the international attention received by other major post-apocalyptic franchises such as The Walking Dead and The Last of Us.

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Plot Summary Of The Alien Invasion

Adapted from the iconic 1957 graphic novel El Eternauta by writer Héctor Germán Oesterheld and artist Francisco Solano López, the story begins with a group of longtime friends in Buenos Aires enjoying a casual evening. Their night is interrupted when the city experiences a total power outage accompanied by a mysterious snowfall. The characters soon discover that the white flakes are highly toxic, killing anyone who makes direct contact with them.

Stranded without electricity, cell phone service, or functioning vehicles, the group realizes they are isolated from the outside world. The protagonist, Juan Salvo, portrayed by Ricardo Darín, constructs a protective suit to brave the deadly snowstorm. His primary motivation is to locate his daughter, Clara, played by Mora Fisz, who was spending the night at a friend's house when the catastrophe struck.

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Themes Of Survival And Resistance

The narrative follows the friends as they embark on a struggle for survival against an enemy originating from another planet. The series highlights how ordinary citizens must band together to combat an invisible threat that indiscriminately targets human life. The storyline emphasizes the resilience of the human spirit and the lengths one will go to protect loved ones in the face of overwhelming despair.

Unlike other sci-fi dramas that offer varying degrees of hope or horror, The Eternaut presents a chilling and original take on the apocalypse. The show has been praised for its faithful adaptation of the source material while delivering a modern, high-stakes cinematic experience. Its success demonstrates the global appetite for compelling non-English language content that offers unique cultural perspectives on universal themes.

Cast And Production Impact

Ricardo Darín brings depth to the role of Juan Salvo, anchoring the emotional weight of the series with a performance that balances fear with determination. The supporting cast, including Mora Fisz as Clara, adds layers of urgency and vulnerability to the narrative. The production values and storytelling have resonated with audiences, contributing to the series rapid rise in global popularity.

As viewers continue to binge-watch The Eternaut, its impact on the streaming landscape remains evident. The show stands as a testament to the power of Argentine cinema and the enduring appeal of science fiction narratives that explore the fragility of civilization. Its debut marks a new milestone for Netflix in the realm of international original content.